FIIs: VISC11, XPML11 and MALL11 buy brMalls mall in Campinas for R$ 411 million; ifix rises

Three real estate funds – XP Malls (XPML11), Malls Brasil Plural (MALL11) and Vinci Shopping Centers (VISC11) – announced, this Thursday (22), that they will acquire Campinas Shopping, in the interior of São Paulo, which today belongs to the brMalls group (BRML3).

The total value of the project is R$ 411 million, according to a material fact disclosed by XPML11. Each of the FIIs will get a different slice of the mall.

Most of the complex will be owned by VISC11, which acquired a 55% stake in the business. The fund will pay just over R$226.2 million for the fraction. XPML11, on the other hand, committed to buy 25% of the mall, paying around R$102 million for the slice.

MALL11, in turn, confirmed in a statement to the market that it intends to buy 20% of Campinas Shopping for R$ 82 million. According to the portfolio, the payment structure will be defined in the future with brMalls.

According to the three real estate funds, the conclusion of the deal is subject to compliance with all the rules set forth in the contract and the approval of CADE (Administrative Council for Economic Defense).

The impact of the acquisition of the Campinas Shopping shares on the distribution of dividends for each FII will be announced after the conclusion of the deal, explain the real estate funds.

On the brMalls side, the company states that the transaction reinforces the company’s commitment to constantly seek ways to create value for its shareholders through capital allocation and market opportunities.

Located in Campinas, the main city in the interior of São Paulo, Campinas Shopping is the most important shopping, leisure and services center in the western region of São Paulo, according to brMalls.

Opened in 1994, the space now has more than 150 stores, a cinema complex, a food court with restaurants and covered parking.

In addition to shopping options, the enterprise also includes services such as Poupatempo, gym, currency exchange and printing. In addition, the place has the largest Detran unit in the city of Campinas.

ifix rises

In this Thursday’s session (22), the IFIX – an index that gathers the most traded real estate funds on B3 – operates in the positive field. At 11:05 am, the indicator registered an increase of 0.05%, at 2,990 points. Check out today’s highlights:

Biggest highs this Thursday (22):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) RCRB11 Rio Bravo Corporate Income Corporate Slabs 1.35 CARE11 Brazilian Graveyard and Death Care Others 1.27 BLMG11 Bluemacaw Logistics Logistics 1.01 RBRP11 RBR Properties Others 1.01 XPPR11 XP Properties Others 1

Biggest casualties of this Thursday (22):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) HGFF11 CSHG FoF Titles and Val. furniture -1.52 CPFF11 flagship Reit Hybrid -1.36 PVBI11 VBI Prime Properties Corporate Slabs -0.92 RBRY11 RBR CRI Titles and Val. furniture -0.78 NSLU11 Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Hospital -0.62

Source: B3

HGRU11 sells another store leased to Casas Pernambucanas; VGIR11 approves new offer

Check the latest information released by real estate funds in relevant facts:

VGIR11 wants to raise up to BRL 350 million in a new offer

The FII Valora CRI approved the sixth issue of quotas for the fund, which intends to raise an amount of up to R$350 million, according to a material fact released by the portfolio this Wednesday (21).

The unit value of the new papers was fixed at R$9.65 and the distribution fee will be R$0.20, totaling a subscription price of R$9.85.

At the opening of the market this Thursday (22), the shares of Valora CRI were traded on the stock exchange at R$9.92 and the equity value of the paper – a kind of fair value – is at R$96.53.

According to the notice to the market, the fund’s shareholders will have preemptive rights in the offer with a proportion of 47%.

Focused on investing in real estate receivables certificates (CRI), Valora CRI’s shareholders’ equity is R$730 million.

HGRU11 sells another store leased to Casas Pernambucanas

The FII CSHG Renda Urbana concluded the sale of another store that was part of the fund’s portfolio and was leased to Arthur Lundgren Tecidos, a group known as Casas Pernambucanas.

According to a notice to the market, the property located in the city of Lapa (PR) was sold for R$ 6 million, an amount equivalent to R$ 4,127.91 per square meter. The value of the deal is 90% higher than the total invested in the space and 41% above the market price.

According to the fund’s calculations, the transaction represents a profit equivalent to BRL 0.15 per share.

In recent days, CSHG Renda Urbana had already announced the sale of stores located in Ourinhos (SP), Mogi das Cruzes (SP), Pato Branco (PR) and Votuporanga (SP).

The sale of spaces is part of the portfolio’s strategy to improve the quality of the portfolio, as indicated in the management report released in January of this year.

Following the plan, in recent months the fund sold stores leased to Casas Pernambucanas in Caçador (SC), Lorena (SP), São Sebastião do Paraíso (MG), Francisco Beltrão (PR), Garça (SP) , São José dos Campos (SP) and Videira (SC).

At the end of August, the fund also signed a commitment to purchase Dutra 107, a commercial complex located in the city of Taubaté, in São Paulo. The fund will disburse R$ 68.25 million for the project, an amount equivalent to R$ 3,177 thousand per square meter.

Read more:

dividends today

Check out which funds distribute income this Thursday (22):

ticker Background Performance RZAK11 Riza Akin BRL 1.66 AFHI11 AF Invest CRI BRL 1.15 BARI11 Barigui Income BRL 1.06 ARCT11 Riza Arctium BRL 0.90

Real estate turnover: FIIs between investment options with Selic at 13.75%; 27 funds with dividends above the interest rate

FIIs are among investment options with Selic maintenance at 13.75%

After 12 consecutive increases in the Selic rate since March last year, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), of the Central Bank, chose to maintain the basic interest rate at 13.75% per year this Wednesday (21). Without indicating new adjustments, the monetary authority reinforced the view that the Selic high cycle has ended this year, as expected by the largest share of financial agents.

Although the signal is for the end of the cycle, the scenario remains quite uncertain: financial agents see uncertainty about the final level of interest in the United States, there is a prospect of a global slowdown, and there are no very clear signs about the economic team of the most well positioned.

For this reason, experts consulted by the InfoMoney argue that caution is needed. Fixed-income fixed-income investments may sound like good options near the end of the Selic high cycle, but the time has not yet come to increase the position, just maintain it, given the uncertainties present on the radar.

Anyone willing to further diversify their portfolio can also venture into multimarket funds. In the view of Clayton Calixto, portfolio specialist at Santander Asset, macro-type products should continue with a very positive performance in the second half of this year.

Positions taken in interest rates in the United States (benefited by the rise in rates) and short on the American Stock Exchanges (betting on devaluation) should continue to yield good results, in Calixto’s view. After all, economists already anticipate raising the country’s interest rates to 4% a year at the end of 2022, and no longer at the beginning of 2023. Such projections were reinforced after the release of estimates by Fed leaders this Wednesday (21).

Real estate funds (FIIs) also play a special role in the portfolio in a scenario of stabilization of the Selic at 13.75% per year. Cruz, from RB Investimentos, explains that studies carried out by the house point out that FIIs tend to present a positive performance when the Selic Rate stops rising or starts to fall.

The preferences for this new scenario are in shopping mall funds, according to the specialist at RB Investimentos. No wonder: the house increased the allocation in the portfolio of FIIs from July to August. Currently, the manager has two suggested funds in its portfolio: XP Malls (XPML11) and Hedge Brasil Shopping (HGBS11).

Read more:

27 FIIs reach the end of the interest rate hike cycle with dividends above the Selic rate; check the full list

The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank interrupted the cycle of hikes in the basic interest rate and maintained the Selic at 13.75% per year, after 12 consecutive increases. During the period of high interest rates, fixed income investments became more profitable and attractive, but some real estate funds resisted the monetary tightening and offered yields above the rate.

A survey with data from the Economatica platform shows that, among the most traded real estate funds on B3, 27 have a dividend yield (rate of return with the distribution of dividends) above 13.75% in 12 months.

The current number of FIIs with a return above the Selic rate is higher than the 24 registered in August, according to the same study, carried out following the meeting in which the Copom raised the basic interest rate to 13.75% per year.

The explanation for the increase in the number of funds with returns higher than the Selic rate is initially due to the new composition of Ifix – B3’s most liquid FIIs index, which serves as a basis for the study.

At the beginning of August, the new theoretical portfolio of the indicator increased the number of FIIs from 106 to 108, bringing as a novelty, for example, the Cartesia Receivables (CACR11) – which has a dividend yield of 16.46% and was not part of the previous list.

Another factor that explains the increase in the number of funds with returns higher than the Selic rate is the date of the Copom meeting, which serves as a reference for compiling the return of FIIs.

In August, the collegiate concluded the meeting on the 3rd – when just over half of the funds had announced the returns for that period. It is different from this month’s meeting, which takes place at a time when practically all funds have already distributed the September dividends – referring to August revenues.

In this way, the new list of FIIs with dividend yield above the Selic rate is headed by Riza Akin (RZAK11), with a rate of 19.11%. Riza Arctium Real Estate (ARCT11), Urca Prime Renda (URPR11) and Valora Hedge Fund (VGHF11) appear in the sequence, with gains of around 17%. Check out the 27 wallets found in the survey.

Related