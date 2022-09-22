Find out how many tickets have already been sold by Corinthians for the Brazilian Under-20 final

Corinthians is in the final stages of its preparation for the final of the Brasileirão Sub-20, next Sunday, against Palmeiras, at Neo Química Arena. Two days after the opening of ticket sales for the decision, the My Helm found that, so far, approximately 10,000 tickets were sold by the club.

Internally, the club understands that the demand was lower than expected, but it already draws diagnoses to understand the reason. The instability of Fiel Torcedor at the time of opening of sales was one of the topics raised to justify the low demand.

Another factor mentioned was the division of attention with the final of the Brasileirão Feminino, which takes place in the same place. The final between Corinthians and Internacional is scheduled for the 24th, at 2 pm, and already has around 39 thousand tickets sold.

For Derby, the Upper West, Business West and Upper East sectors were not made available to the public. The totality of the other open gates makes it possible for approximately 32 thousand people to be at the Arena next Sunday.

Timão can lift the Brasileirão Sub-20 cup for the first time this Sunday. The last time the category went to the decision of the national tournament was in 2016, when the team was defeated by Botafogo, also at Neo Química Arena.

