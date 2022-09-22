Find out who are the artists in the campaign ‘turns a vote’ in favor of Lula

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) leads the polls of voting intentions for President of the Republic in the 2022 Elections (photo: Disclosure / Ricardo Stuckert)

With less than 15 days until the 2022 elections, artists who support the former president and candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) started a campaign to turn votes. The movement aims to close the election in the first round.

Nando Reis, Caetano Veloso, Gal Costa, Arnaldo Antunes, Mart’nália, Margareth Menezes, Daniela Mercury, Duda Beat, Gilsons, Alinne Moraes, Cláudia Abreu, Zezé Polessa, Deborah Evelyn, Silvero Pereira, Mônica Martelli, Denise Fraga, Serjão Loroza , Caco Ciocler, Marcelo Faria, Drica Moraes, Luísa Mell, Marina Person and Bruno Garcia are some that appear in the video.

In addition to making the ‘L’ with their fingers, the artists also sing a jingle that says: ‘Vira turns into a vote / Turns into a turn / Turns into a vote / Turns into a vote / Turns Maria’s vote, João’s vote / Turns the colleague’s vote, the boss’s vote / It becomes the vote of the baker and the lawyer / It becomes the vote of your crush and your boyfriend / It becomes the neighbor’s vote, the family’s vote / There is a father who becomes a vote because of his daughter / It becomes the vote on WhatsApp, Face and Instagram / Turn the vote today, think about tomorrow”.

The song also says that “each vote is courage, resistance and hope”. Throughout the entire campaign, the PT candidate appeared in the lead of voting intentions. The current president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), follows closely behind.

In addition to the famous in the video, other artists have also declared public support for Lula, such as Ludmilla, Anitta, Pabllo Vittar, Paulo Miklos, Martinho da Vila, Paulo Betti, Tereza Cristina, Chico César, Lenine, Otto, Luísa Sonza, Bruno Gagliasso, Emicida, Giovanna Ewbank, Camila Pitanga, Irandhir Santos, Marcelo Serrado, José de Abreu, Carlinhos Brown and Manu Gavassi.