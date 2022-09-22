find out who is the biggest thief in the world







Qusay Hussein Photo: Reproduction / BM&C News

Many thieves try to occupy the position of “biggest in the world”, either for the reward offered for their capture, or the amount stolen. But the thief who stole the biggest amount, R$5.6 billion (US$1 billion), in one go, was Qusay Hussein.

Most likely, this surname sounds familiar, that’s because Qusay is the son of dictator Saddam Hussein. The dictator’s son was instructed by his father to withdraw $1 billion from the Central Bank of Iraq.

Qusay was killed alongside his brother, Uday Hussein, during the US invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Who was Qusay Hussein?

In short, Qusay Saddam Hussein al-Tikrit was the son of dictator and former president Saddam Hussein and Sajida Khairallah. Uday Hussein, Quasay’s older brother, was their father’s main heir until he suffered serious injuries in an assassination attempt in 1996.

Qusay was discreet, married the daughter of a high-ranking military officer, and they had three children. Unlike his brother he was famous for his violent behavior and extravagance.

Saddam Hussein’s son was considered responsible for the internal security forces, the Iraqi intelligence service (SSO). In addition, he had authority over the Republican Guard and other Iraqi military units.

R$ 5 billion in a robbery

At the behest of his father, Qusay withdrew $1 billion from the Central Bank of Iraq. This happened in 2003, during the period when Saddam Hussein ruled the dictatorship in Iraq. Qusay went to BC carrying documentation signed by his father, demanding the withdrawal of the billionaire amount.

It is worth noting that the request for the robbery took place days before Baghdad was bombed by the United States, and bank officials were unable to act. To transport the entire amount withdrawn from the bank, three full trucks were needed. Only part of the money was recovered.

