Finland prepares “solution” to stop Russians passing through the country

The Nordic country already reduced the number of visas granted to Russians to a tenth in September in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but it is currently the only member of the European Union that borders Russia to allow the entry of Russian citizens. with Schengen visas.

In this regard, the Finnish Government “has decided to prepare a national solution to limit or completely prevent this transit of Russian tourists”, said Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto.

The measures “may include new legislation, to be adopted very quickly, or an interpretation of the law in force,” he added.

“Finland does not want to be a transit country for Schengen visas issued by other countries. We intend to control this traffic”, said the minister.

Helsinki calls for a concerted European decision, but “can’t be sure that it will happen quickly”, stressed Haavisto.

According to a poll published on Wednesday by the newspaper Ilta-Sanomat, around 70% of Finns want an end to the issuance of tourist visas for Russian citizens.

After Vladimir Putin’s announcement of mobilizing hundreds of thousands of reservists to relaunch the Russian offensive in Ukraine, traffic at the border was “normal”, according to the Finnish border guard.

The situation “has not changed significantly”, the unit wrote on Twitter, denying rumors circulating on the internet about queues several kilometers long to enter the country.

