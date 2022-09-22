Flamengo performs again after a two-day break; Santos and Thiago Maia do not go to the field | Flamengo

After two days off, Flamengo showed up again this Wednesday afternoon with an eye on the next appointment. Due to the FIFA date, Rubro-Negro returns to the field only on the 28th, against Fortaleza, for the Brasileirão, at 19h.

Goalkeeper Santos and midfielder Thiago Maia were not on the field. Both, however, do not have any kind of medical problems and have done internal work. It’s about load control, something that Flamengo does weekly with other athletes.

Dorival will enjoy the full week for the first time since he arrived at Flamengo. However, he will not have the full cast at his disposal. Éverton Ribeiro, Pedro, Vidal, Pulgar, Varela and Arrascaeta are absent due to the call-up of the respective teams: Brazil, Chile and Uruguay.

Rodrigo Caio, still in the final process of recovering from an injury suffered in his left knee in July, was not on the field this Wednesday. Like Maia and Santos, Rodrigo carried out internal work and follows the planning of the club’s technical committee and health and performance department.

With the absences, Dorival Júnior summoned some players from the base to participate in the training. Integration is a common practice of this technical committee, which chose Igor Jesus, Werton, Petterson, Pedrinho, Mateusão, Kayke and Kauã for the activities.

goalkeepers: Diego Alves, Hugo Souza, Matheus Cunha and Kauã;

Diego Alves, Hugo Souza, Matheus Cunha and Kauã; Sides: Rodinei, Matheuzinho, Filipe Luís and Ayrton Lucas;

Rodinei, Matheuzinho, Filipe Luís and Ayrton Lucas; Defenders: David Luiz, Léo Pereira, Pablo and Fabrício Bruno;

David Luiz, Léo Pereira, Pablo and Fabrício Bruno; Midfielders: João Gomes, Diego, Matheus França, Victor Hugo, Igor Jesus, Kayke David and Pedrinho;

João Gomes, Diego, Matheus França, Victor Hugo, Igor Jesus, Kayke David and Pedrinho; Attackers: Gabigol, Everton Cebolinha, Marinho, Mateusão, Werton and Petterson.

The summoned sextet, however, will not be the only problem for Dorival to face Fortaleza. The coach also cannot count on Marinho and Cebolinha, suspended.

Although the planning started this Wednesday has the next match for the Brasileirão as its main objective, Flamengo is already aiming for the two finals in October.

The decision of the Copa do Brasil against Corinthians takes place on the 12th, at Arena Corinthians, and 19th, at Maracanã. Libertadores against Athletico will be played on the 29th, in Guayaquil (Ecuador). And, with them as a priority, load control and team switching will continue to be adopted, as Dorival reiterated last Sunday.

– My thought is to keep what we’ve been doing. We didn’t give up the championship. Unfortunately, we may be a little further away because of the result (against Fluminense). It is a reality and we have to deal with it – said Dorival after the classic, before continuing:

– We will enter the field with the spirit of victory. Against Fortaleza we won’t have eight players: six called up and two sent off. We need to prepare even more to play a great game and come back with a great result from Fortaleza -, he concluded.

With 11 rounds to go in the Brazilian Championship, Flamengo has 45 points and occupies the fifth place.

