Flirting, promises and threats: understand how the scam of the fake profile of a South Korean actor is applied | Ribeirao Preto and France

The reports were received by the Consulate General of South Korea in São Paulo (SP), which began issuing alerts and taking measures to identify the coup plotter and prevent him from making other victims.

Below, see questions and answers prepared by g1, based on information provided by the consulate itself. know how the criminal acts, what has been done and what precautions people should take to avoid being deceived.

According to the consulate, most people who were victims of the scam reported similar ways in which the scammer acts.

After starting the conversation through a fake profile, the man, pretending to be a South Korean artist, claims that an agency is responsible for managing all of his social media and bank account. Because of this, he claims that he uses another account to chat with fans.

During the exchange of messages, according to the consulate, the “artist” shows a love interest in the victim, exchanges intimate photos and promises to come to Brazil to meet her in person. However, he claims that, for this, would need to pay a contractual fine to the company that provided him.

He then asks the person to make the payment, under the promise that all money will be returned as soon as you arrive in Brazil.

On the agreed day of arrival, however, the scammer claims that he was prevented from entering Brazil and that he is being held back by immigration.

Then, a third person presents himself as a representative of a visa company and demands a new payment in order to release the entry of the “Korean”.

If the victim refuses to transfer the values, the criminal threatens him saying he will expose intimate content on the internet and send it to family members.

There is still no confirmation of the identity of the scammer and not even if it is just one or if others are also involved in the crimes.

However, the consulate suspects that the criminal is a Brazilian, since the bank accounts that received the amounts transferred by the victims belong to Brazilian people.

3. Who is the actor whose name and photo are used?

Park Bo-gum is a 29-year-old South Korean actor. He made his acting debut in the movie “Blind” in 2011. Since then, he has starred in popular films and television dramas, including “Bridal Mask” (2012), “Wonderful Days” (2014), “Tomorrow Cantabile” (2014), “I Remember You” (2015), “Reply 1988” (2015-2016) and “Moonlight Drawn by Clouds” (2016).

In 2015, Park Bo-gum also hosted the South Korean music show “Music Bank”.

4. How many people could have been deceived?

The South Korean Consulate reported that so far it has registered seven similar cases since July this year, but estimates many more victims, including successful and unsuccessful coups.

“In conversations with the main influencers who create content geared to Korean culture, we believe that there are hundreds of victims (attempted and consummated)”, says the consulate’s lawyer, Rafael Kang.

Among the victims is a woman from Ribeirão Preto (SP) who became indebted after losing approximately R$40,000.

5. What measures are being taken?

The South Korean consulate says that it follows up on the cases and has listed measures it has already taken and may take.

Communication on this type of coup to police authorities (Federal and Civil) at the national level;

If there is evidence that the coup is being carried out by criminals from South Korea, it will request the initiation of a police investigation in the country;

Mass communication to all fans of Korean culture (films, soap operas, series and K-POP), through digital influencers;

It continues to evaluate other measures to be taken.

6. What should I do to not fall for the scam or if I have already fallen?

According to the agency, to avoid falling for the scam or if the person has already been deceived, some actions to be applied are:

Brazil and South Korea are part of the international tourist visa waiver agreement. Soon, there is no charge of amounts to be paid at immigration at the time of your arrival, except for taxation of goods considered for trade purposes;

at the time of your arrival, except for taxation of goods considered for trade purposes; Do not make payments or transfers without researching first . Korean agencies don’t make these kinds of demands, let alone the artists they manage;

. Korean agencies don’t make these kinds of demands, let alone the artists they manage; Make sure the artist’s profile is official ;

; Make sure the person you just met is really who they say they are . Criminals have used photos taken from real profiles, whose owners have no idea that their images are being used to attract and make victims;

. Criminals have used photos taken from real profiles, whose owners have no idea that their images are being used to attract and make victims; If you are a victim of a scam, gather all the evidence and look for the police authority to register the Occurrence Bulletin and request the opening of the Police Inquiry;

to register the Occurrence Bulletin and request the opening of the Police Inquiry; Do not venture into wanting to extract information from criminals. Look for the police authority.

