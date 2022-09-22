For Russians wanting to flee, Emirates sells a flight from Moscow at R$60,000 one-way

Image: Emirates





Seats on flights out of Russia were almost completely sold out after President Vladimir Putin ordered the call-up of 300,000 reservists immediately and there are plans to recruit more in the near future.

Flight options for most Russians were already limited after many countries imposed sanctions and flight bans on the Kremlin earlier this year. This left little capacity to meet the increased demand. In this context, airlines that still maintain flights to Moscow make money.

The survey below, taken by AEROIN on the Emirates company website on the evening of Wednesday 21st September 2022, found a single seat on flight EK-131 (from Moscow to Dubai) on September 23, selling for 598,219 rubles – equivalent to US$10,000 or around R$60,000 at current prices.

Screenshot of the Emirates website





The same is true for next-day flights, which only have seats at the same prices as above. For flights between the 25th and 28th, the cost of available seats drops a little, to the equivalent of US$ 8,000 or R$ 48,000. For comparison, the same flight above on October 12 has seats at $1,577.

Note that, apparently, although the search above was done using economy class as a criterion, Emirates would be showing in the results the price of the seat of superior classes, such as business and first as they are the only ones available.

On Wednesday night, rumors surfaced that airlines were ordered to stop selling tickets to men aged 18 to 65 unless they can provide documentation from the Ministry of Defence. This, so far, has not been officially confirmed by the Russian government.



