“For the most…”; Milton Neves doesn’t hold back Flamengo’s rancid and titular pin with unusual award

France Football magazine announced the creation of the “Sócrates Award”, which will highlight players and athletes who have impacted social projects. The magazine has a tradition of rewarding the best players in the world and innovated with the announcement made this Wednesday (21).

However, the initiative of the acclaimed publication of world football aroused the creativity of Milton Neves, who soon thought of possible awards having players as inspiration: “Zico award” for the best free kick, “Ronaldinho Gaúcho award” for the best dribble, “Roberto Carlos award” for the strongest kick, “Zito award” for the best captains, “Garrincha award” for the most loved athlete by the public, were the examples cited by Milton.

However, Gabigol was left with a sting in relation to the hypothetical awards: the “Gabigol award for the most unsympathetic players in football”. Recently, the journalist has been getting on Gabigol’s foot a lot, either because of factors related to performance, or because of the attitude of the shirt number 9 of the crow’s nest:

“Listen here: And the Flamengo? How much was Flamengo? Gabi former goal scored how many goals? He just scores an easy goal, fights with the referee, with the archers and scores from a penalty”, Cornet Milton after Mengão’s defeat to Fluminense. About a month ago, the journalist even doubted Gabigol’s potential: “For me, the current Flamengo has an ‘Achilles’ heel’ that goes by the name of Gabriel Barbosa. He, who used to be Gabigol and is now Gabi Ex-Gol, is going through a bad phase with the red-black shirt. He scored, it’s true, against Ceará. But before that, against Vélez, a game in which Pedro scored three times, the striker managed to miss two unbelievable goals”, shot the journalist against Gabi.