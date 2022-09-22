Foreigners tortured by Russian forces released after Ukraine counter-offensive

Sofia Bettiza

From BBC News in Kharkiv, Ukraine

September 21, 2022, 07:50 -03

photo caption, Sinhalese were moved to tears as they reconnected with loved ones over the phone

Warning: Some of the reports of abuse cases below may be disturbing.

Ukraine’s retaking of the city of Izyum has brought several allegations of atrocities under Russian occupation. Among the reports is that of a group of Sri Lankans held captive for months. Here, they tell their story.

“We thought we would never make it out alive,” says Dilujan Paththinajakan,

Dilujan was one of seven Sri Lankans captured by Russian forces in May. The group had just set out on a long journey on foot from their homes in Kupiansk, northeast Ukraine, in search of relative safety in Kharkiv, some 120 km away.

But they say that at the first checkpoint they found, they were captured by Russian soldiers. The Sri Lankans were blindfolded, their hands tied and taken to a tool factory in the city of Vovchansk, near the Russian border.

It was the beginning of a four-month nightmare — when they were subjected to forced labor and even torture.

The group had come to Ukraine to find work or study. But they were prisoners in harsh conditions — with little food and only allowed to use the bathroom once a day for two minutes. Bathing, when allowed, was also restricted to just two minutes.

The men—mostly in their 20s—were all kept in one room. The only female in the group, 50-year-old Mary Edit Uthajkumar, was kept separate.

photo caption, Mary Edit Uthajkumar said the months of solitary confinement took their toll

“They locked us in a room,” she said. “They used to beat us up when we went to shower. They wouldn’t even let me meet other people. We were trapped inside for three months.”

Mary, who bears the marks of a car bomb explosion in Sri Lanka on her face, has heart problems but has not been given any medicine for it.

But it was the impact of loneliness that really took its toll.

“I was so tense on my own,” she says. “They said I was having mental health problems and they gave me pills. But I didn’t take them.”

Others were left with even more visible memories of what they suffered: one of the men took off his shoes to show that his toenails had been ripped off with pliers. A second man would also have been tortured in this way.

The group also reported beatings for no apparent reason involving Russian soldiers who got drunk and then attacked them.

“They hit me in the body many times with their weapons,” said Thinesh Gogenthiran, 35. “One of them punched me in the stomach and I was in pain for two days. He then asked me for money.”

“We were very angry and very sad — we were crying every day,” explained Dilukshan Robertclive, 25.

“The only thing we were excited about was prayer — and family memories.”

Russia has denied targeting civilians or committing war crimes, but Sri Lanka’s allegations come alongside many other reports of atrocities committed by Russian occupation forces.

Ukraine is exhuming bodies from a forest cemetery near Izyum, some of which show signs of torture. And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that “more than ten torture chambers have already been found in the liberated areas of the Kharkiv region, in various cities and towns.”

photo caption, Sinhalese freed with Ukrainian police in Kharkiv

The seven Sri Lankans were finally freed when the Ukrainian military began retaking areas in eastern Ukraine earlier this month — including Vovchansk.

Once again, the group was able to start their walk towards Kharkiv. Alone and without their phones, they had no way of contacting their families.

But their luck changed: someone saw them on the road and called the police. A policeman offered them the phone.

The moment 40-year-old Ainkaranathan Ganesamoorthi saw his wife and daughter on screen, he burst into tears. More calls followed and more tears flowed.

At one point, the group huddled around the surprised chief of police, and hugged him around.

The group was taken to Kharkiv, where they are receiving medical care and new clothes, while sleeping in a rehabilitation center with a swimming pool and gym.

“Now I feel very, very happy,” says Dilukshan, smiling.