Former MasterChef Professionals is hospitalized with neurological problem

Angélica Vitali, former participant of the “MasterChef Professionals” (Band), was admitted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) due to a neurological problem.

Admitted to the hospital for four days, the chef disclosed the illness she faces on social media. “It’s a dissection in the right vertebral artery, a very serious thing, which could have had a stroke if I hadn’t been taking anticoagulants. I found out during an orthopedic exam, due to a suspected herniated disc in the cervical. shoulder, I went to the orthopedist and found out it was a neurological problem,” he said.

In another video, she talked a little more about the treatment. “The injury is serious, but it didn’t completely dissect the artery, so the blood continued to flow. The treatment is being carried out with medication and, according to the doctors, it takes about six to eight months for the artery to return to normal condition,” she said. .

The former participant of “MasterChef Professionals” came to celebrate leaving the ICU to the hospital room yesterday, on the third day of hospitalization, but returned to the intensive care unit. The chef stated that her condition is stable.

“I’m not able to respond to all the thousands of messages I’m getting, but as soon as things calm down here I’ll respond. I’m fine, stable and here in the ICU. The best place to be in a hospital, being taken care of by a beautiful staff here at Rede D’or and two amazing doctors”, she wrote, who thanked the prayers received.