Four Russian-occupied Ukraine regions announce annexation referendum

posted on 09/21/2022 06:00



(credit: Juan Barreto/AFP)

Eight years after Russia incorporated the Crimean Peninsula, pro-Kremlin separatists point to the fragmentation of Ukraine’s territory, announcing referendums for the annexation of four areas controlled by Moscow forces: Donetsk and Luhansk, in Donbass (east), Kherson (south) and Zaporizhzhia (southeast). The first two regions intend to hold the popular consultation between the 23rd and 27th. The government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky promised to “liquidate” the “Russian threat” and assured that the referendums will have no effect on the counteroffensive to expel Russian soldiers. . The international community condemned the plans of the authorities appointed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has warned that the move represents a “further escalation” of the conflict.

Without justification, Putin postponed a speech to the nation that he would make last night until today. The difficulties of military gains in Ukraine fuel speculation that the Kremlin leader intends to resort to a mass call-up of reservists. The State Duma, the Lower House of the Russian Parliament, passed amendments to the law on military service and toughened penalties for desertion, disobedience and refusal to enlist. Anyone violating the law could face up to 15 years in prison.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told state television Rossiya-1 that the votes would allow the territories to decide their own future. “They want to be the masters of their destiny,” he declared. Number two on Russia’s Security Council, former President Dmitry Medvedev called for the referendums in Luhansk and Donetsk to take place “as soon as possible” and said the mechanisms “are of great importance … to restore historic justice.” “.

“We are Ukraine. We will never be occupied,” Oleksandr Honcharenko, mayor of Kramatorsk in Donetsk, told the Post. “Our city has been a target of Russian terrorism for the past seven months, and was the scene of illegal referendums in 2014. Kramatorsk is part of Ukraine. So are other regions besides Crimea.”

Reaction

The US called the referendums a “farce” and warned that it would never recognize the new territories. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has accused Moscow of “direct violation of Ukrainian sovereignty”. “Russia rushes to hold these referendums in response to Ukraine’s battlefield gains and to prepare (military) mobilization measures.” President Joe Biden is expected to use the rostrum of the 77th UN General Assembly today to criticize the war. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressed that these “fictitious referendums” are “not acceptable”.

In a speech at the UN, French President Emmanuel Macron blamed Russia for the “return to imperialism”. “What we have witnessed since February 24 is a return to imperialism and colonies. France rejects this and will persistently work for peace,” he declared.

Peter Zalmayev, director of the NGO Eurasia Democracy Initiative (in Kiev), sees “a desperate gesture by Putin”. “The puppet republics of Donetsk and Luhanks act in accordance with the will of the Kremlin. No one has asked residents whether they want to live in Ukraine or Russia. The referendum lacks legitimacy. No one will recognize the results,” he told the report.

Olexiy Haran — a professor of comparative politics at the Kiev-Mohyla National University — agrees that the consultation “will have no legal force.” “Russia has no way of preventing the liberation of these territories. Therefore, Putin wants to use this measure as an additional blackmail. This shows that Russia is an aggressor state, which tries to capture parts of Ukraine,” he admitted to the Correio. “The so-called referendums will be a complete farce, as nobody will support them.”

“I saw bodies scattered on the streets”





Nataly Suhova, teacher in Izyum, Ukraine

(photo: Personal archive)





“For us, the war started on March 3. Russian planes dropped bombs on buildings in the center of Izyum. After that, my town was targeted every day. We ran out of food and medicine. The last time we could buy food was on February 24. Out of stock, shops closed down. Izyum was isolated. The population was left without electricity and internet. It was impossible to get money.

I saw bodies on the streets. They were everywhere: in the squares, on the roads… Something horrible. We face hunger. What could we do? We share the food. My friend and her husband moved into my house as they had nothing to eat. Share with them. Each family did the same. With the bombings, people began to live in basements.

On March 5, the heating system stopped working, amidst 15 degrees below zero. Without water, we had to resort to the Siverskiy Donets River. Eighteen days later, the Russians arrived in the neighborhood where I lived. I saw the tanks. I was terrified. They built checkpoints every 100m, and that included kindergartens and schools. No one could enter or leave Izyum. We saw a man throw bodies of women and children into the river.”

Nataly Suhova, teacher, 45 years old. Escaped from Izyum on June 27. Lives in Kharkiv, 120km

I think…





Oleksandr Honcharenko, mayor of Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine

(photo: Personal archive)





“This is an attempt by Russia to submit the occupied territories. It is a strategy to justify the possible official war against Ukraine, through the protection of these regions.”

Oleksandr Honcharenko, Mayor of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Region (East)