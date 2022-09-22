France vs Austria: where to watch, predictions and lineups for the Nations League match | league of nations

Current champions of the League of Nations, the French team – also winners of the last World Cup – return to have a commitment to the competition this Thursday in an unpleasant situation. Without winning in the first four games, they face Austria at the Stade de France at risk of relegation.

Didier Deschamps’ men no longer have a mathematical chance of qualifying in Group A, which has Denmark in the lead – only the first place goes through to the semifinals. If they lose at home to the Austrians, they will play in league B in the next edition of the tournament.

Embezzlement further complicates life in France. The list is long and has very relevant names: Benzema, Pogba, Kanté, Kimpembe, Lucas Hernández, Konaté, Coman and Martial are injured and were not called up. Mbappé, Griezmann and Giroud should form the attack.

Austria, out of the Qatar World Cup – lost to Wales in the European playoffs – have a remote chance of qualifying, but will become lantern in the event of defeat. In the fight against relegation, a draw can be considered a good result, as the team ends the group stage playing at home.

Alaba, from Real Madrid, Sabitzer, midfielder from Bayern Munich, and Arnautovic, top scorer in the Italian League for Bologna, are the highlights of the team coached by Ralf Rangnick, ex-Manchester United.

Stadium: Stade de France (Saint-Denis, France)

Stade de France (Saint-Denis, France) Time: 09/22, 15:45 (from Brasilia)

09/22, 15:45 (from Brasilia) Referee: Andreas Ekberg (Sweden)

France: Maignan; Clauss, Koundé, Varane, Badiashile and Mendy; Tchouaméni and Fofana; Mbappe, Griezmann and Giroud

Maignan; Clauss, Koundé, Varane, Badiashile and Mendy; Tchouaméni and Fofana; Mbappe, Griezmann and Giroud Austria: Lindner; Lainer, Trauner, Lienhart and Alaba; Sabitzer, Schlager, Siewald and Baumgartner; Arnautovic and Gregoritsch

On June 10, for the third round of the Nations League, the teams drew 1-1 in a game held in Austria. Weimann and Mbappé scored the goals of the match, and the French team fell to the bottom of the group. See how it went!

6 games

2 wins

2 draws

2 losses

10 goals scored

6 goals conceded

6 games

1 win

2 draws

3 losses

8 goals scored

9 goals conceded