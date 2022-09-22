French singer Gabeu is nominated for the best sertanejo album at the Grammys

Once again France proves to be the birthplace of a great talent. The young French singer Gabeu was nominated for the 2022 Latin Grammy Award for the category “Best Sertaneja Music Album” with the album AGROPOC. Highlighting the roots of his father, Solimões, from the duo with Rionegro, he innovates in the genre and surprises with the queernejo.

The album AGROPOC was released in August last year, carrying the genre queernejoa countryman whose target audience is LGBTQIA+ people, and was nominated for the 2022 Latin Grammy this Tuesday, 20.

The singer celebrates on his social networks and does not fail to express his happiness and fight for the opportunity. “Today I can see country music as a power, where I can show more of my strength, show more of who I am and re-signify the hat, boot, buckle and all these symbols so that they can make sense to people like me,” wrote the musician.

In addition to Gabeu, they also compete with the sertanejo in the veins of Chitãozinho & Xororó (Chitãozinho & Xororó Legado); Matheus & Kauan (Expectation X Reality); Marília Mendonça and Maiara & Maraísa (Employers 35%); and Lauana Prado (Natural).

The Latin Grammys released the official list of nominees in a live broadcast. Winners of the 53 award categories will be announced on November 17 at a ceremony at MGM, Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas, United States.



Franca, a major hub from music to the Grammys



In 2003, the first francans to be nominated for the Latin Grammy, which is considered the “Oscar” of music, was the duo Gian & Giovanni, also competing for the “Best Sertaneja Music Album”.

In 2020, the famous Diego Figueiredo, the instrumentalist who is successful around the world, was nominated for the Grammy Awards, in the category “best instrumental arrangement with vocal accompaniment”. In addition to being a participant, Diego also received an invitation to be a judge at the 2021 Grammy Awards.