From unknown to Cruzeiro fraud: Pezzolano, the protagonist of access

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Leader of a squad without major stars, coach Paulo Pezzolano was the protagonist in Cruzeiro’s access to Serie A

Not even Paulo Andr, Ronaldo’s right-hand man and responsible for Pezzolano’s nomination, could have imagined that he would be the big name in Cruzeiro’s access.

It took the Uruguayan captain just 51 games, 31 of them in Serie B, to put his name definitively in the club’s history. With a 3-0 victory over Vasco, in front of almost 60,000 people, in Mineiro, Pezzolano fulfilled his first mission of winning back Cruzeiro Serie A. Now, he wants the title.

Rarely in its history has Cruzeiro had a coach as protagonist as Pezzolano. With “idol” status, the former midfielder led a cheap, starless squad in a historic campaign in Serie B. Access to the 31st round is the fastest in the competition’s history.

Success backed by your three defenders

In the midst of reformulating the group, Paulo Pezzolano arrived at Cruzeiro with the aim of also changing the way the team operates. From the first to the most recent press conference, the coach pointed out a principle as the key to the functioning of his game system: intensity.

At the Uruguayan’s request, Cruzeiro has in its essence the plan to involve the opponent by retaining possession of the ball and attacking in a supported manner. Defensively, the team climbs the block and constantly pressures the rival, in order to disarm him in the danger zone. Regardless of where he plays and which rival is ahead, Pezzolano maintains the idealized pattern of play.

“Pezzolano likes to have the ball, be aggressive and control the game. And he can do that in Serie B, it’s very impressive. He wasn’t the only one who did that in Division Two, but after so many doubts if he would go up with possession of the ball and everything else, (interesting) to see how he manages to dominate the game, create from the sides, from the inside, a ball out with the goalkeeper until it reaches the opposing area”, evaluates Gabriel Corra, tactical analyst footure.

In the first games of the season, still for the Campeonato Mineiro, Cruzeiro took to the field in a 4-3-3. Despite not having won the State Championship, the team performed satisfactorily by finishing as runner-up. But right at the beginning of Serie B, the coach decided to change the game scheme.

The landmark of the change was the 1-0 victory over Londrina, in Mineiro, for the fourth round of Serie B. Pezzolano started climbing Cruzeiro with three defenders. The base was formed by Z Ivaldo on the right, Lucas Oliveira in the center and Eduardo Brock on the left.

“The three defenders brought security. The team already made an exit from behind when they didn’t play with everyone, at the beginning of the year. But the three brought confidence by being able to play. Putting this into practice made the team have a clean exit from the defense That way, you can free up players more in the corners, and you can even put a winger as a winger. In addition to, in the defensive phase, you have three defenders to spare. It was interesting to see how he adapted and even then kept the form of play”, added Corra.

In the new scheme, Cruzeiro changed the level of its actions. Even with improvisations in some games, such as the Machado steering wheel integrating the crack, the system was maintained. There were 19 victories, seven draws and two defeats in 28 games playing with this formation: 76.1% success.

Acclaimed on and off the cruise

One of the great merits of Pezzolano’s work at Cruzeiro was having achieved the devotion of the squad for the style of play implemented. Throughout the year, there was no lack of praise for the coach from his players.

Striker Edu told Superesportes that all the athletes in the group evolved under the Uruguayan’s command.

“Since the beginning of the year, he (Pezzolano) has demanded a lot of intensity from us. It can be the simplest training, he demands the maximum intensity possible. This reflects in the games. learned a lot, it will take a lot of positive things for the career. Paulo’s professionalism and his technical commission are very clear and made the difference during the year”, said shirt 99.

Who also surrendered to Cruzeiro de Pezzolano was the coach of the Brazilian Team, Tite. The canary commander praised Raposa’s high scoring, his intensity and the supported game.

“Cruzeiro has won some games from the middle of the second half, showing a determined team, with a soul, with greater identification”, highlighted Tite.

Flamengo proposal and early renewal

When he arrived at Cruzeiro, in early 2022, Paulo Pezzolano signed a contract for just one year. Thanks to the crowd and with the team performing well on the field, the coach had his bond expanded in advance.

In June, he renewed with Raposa until the end of 2023. The quick negotiation was one of the ways the club saw to shield Pezzolano from proposals from Brazilian teams and also from abroad.

According to columnist Jorge Nicola, from Superesportes, the coach from Cruzeiro was one of the options sought by Flamengo to fill the vacancy left by Portuguese Paulo Sousa, who was fired in early June. After the refusal, the red-black team closed with Dorival Jnior.

Pezzolano’s Numbers on Cruise