Futures Ibovespa advances after Copom keeps interest rates unchanged; dollar declines against the real

The Ibovespa futures operates higher in the pre-market this Thursday (22). At 9:30 am, the futures contract of the main index of the Brazilian stock market advanced 1.09%, to 113,840 points, different from what is seen in the United States.

In New York, futures indexes, after retreating in the early morning, began to register a slight increase, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones rising, respectively, 0.14% and 0.25%. The Nasdaq, on the other hand, operates close to stability.

Investors abroad continue to reflect yesterday’s decision by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to raise the US interest rate by 75 basis points – and to bring a harsh tone in statements after the measure.

“Global risk assets are dawning in a tone of greater risk aversion, with investors digesting the battery of information brought by the Fed after the end of the latest FOMC monetary policy meeting”, comments Guide Investimentos, in its report. morning call.

You treasuries yields rise again, with the two-year bond trading at a rate of 4.088%, gaining 9.3 basis points, and the ten-year bond at 3.55%, up 3.8 points.

“Although the rise confirmed what was expected by the vast majority, the tough speech of Jerome Powell, who had his moment of whatever it takes (whatever the cost) by ensuring that monetary policy action ‘will be sufficient to ensure price stability’, and the Fed’s economic projections, which showed an interest rate closer to 4.5% at the end of the year, ended up weighing about the sentiment and dropping the bags,” adds Guide.

Future Ibovespa: dollar versus real

As a result, the dollar continues to gain strength against most of the world’s currencies. The DXY, which measures the performance of the US currency against other currencies of developed countries, rose 0.30%, to 110.98 points.

In relation to the real, however, the dollar dropped 0.94%, trading at R$5.124 in the purchase and at R$5.125 in the sale. The future dollar retreated 0.57%, to R$ 5.155.

The Brazilian interest rate curve also follows the opposite path of the American one, after the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) chose to keep the Selic unchanged – which brings capital flow to the country.

The DI rates for 2023 lose six basis points, to 13.69%, and those of the DIs for 2025, 11 points, to 11.65%. DIs yields for 2027 and 2029 fall, respectively, by ten and seven points, to 11.28% and 11.40%. The DIs for 2031 go to 11.50%, falling seven points.

Interest rates also rise in Europe

Today, the Bank of England, unlike the Brazilian Central Bank, followed the Fed and also chose to raise its interest rate by 50 basis points, to 2.25% per year, with a divided tone among the members of the institution.

Stocks in Europe fall en bloc. The UK’s FTSE is down 0.46% with the smallest drop. Germany’s DAX is down 1.16%, France’s CAC 40 is down 1.14% and the EU-wide STOXX 600 is down 1.25%.

“Stock indices fall in Europe and the US, the dollar advances against the euro while losing strength to the yen (the morning is also of losses against emerging markets), the yields Americans are on the rise and commodities open the morning without a single direction”, explains the analysis house.

In Asia, the day was also down. The Japanese currency, however, gained strength against the dollar, however, after the country’s central bank interfered in the foreign exchange market to strengthen the local currency.

Japan’s Nikkei index fell by 0.58%, China’s Shanghai by 0.27%. HSI and Kospi, from Hong Kong and South Korea, fell by 1.61% and 0.63%, respectively.

Brent crude advanced 1.17% at $90.84 a barrel. Iron ore, however, advanced 3.24% at the port of Dalian, at US$ 101.58 a ton.

Ibov and dollar technical analysis, by Pamela Semezatto, from Clear Corretora

IBOV: “It continues to be consolidated and, for the first time, after testing the region of previous tops, it did not return with much selling strength. It is still too early to say that this is a sign of exit from consolidation, as we have to wait for the next trading sessions to confirm if it will hold there, or retest the bottom of 109,000 points again..”

DOLLAR: “It has been making higher and higher bottoms within the consolidation and yesterday’s candlestick stopped at the LTA of this consolidation. It still needs to break the 5,300 top and have good continuity to confirm the concrete break. If today passes above yesterday’s high, I believe it could come and test that previous high again. If it misses the low, we wait for a test at the bottom of 5,080.”

