G7 to adopt new sanctions against Russia after Putin mobilizes reservists for war in Ukraine – News

The foreign ministers of the G7, a group with the most industrialized countries in the world, will adopt new sanctions against Russia after the President Vladimir Putin’s decision to mobilize reservists for the war in Ukraine.

The G7 diplomatic chiefs “criticized Russia’s deliberate steps to escalate (the conflict), including the partial mobilization of reservists and irresponsible nuclear rhetoric,” they said in a statement.

The G7 will adopt “more targeted sanctions and is committed to sustained economic and political pressure against Russia”, the ministers said after their meeting during the UN General Assembly.





“We will study and adopt new restrictive measures, both personal and sectoral,” said European Union (EU) diplomacy chief Josep Borrell, who attended the meeting.

Ministers from Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom, as well as the EU, condemned plans to organize “false referendums on sovereign Ukrainian territory”.





“The vote cannot be free or fair as long as Russian forces are present,” they added.

They reaffirmed a commitment announced earlier this month to “complete the plans” and impose a price ceiling on Russian oil.

They also called on Russia to give Ukraine back control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which has been the target of attacks in recent weeks.



