Galvão Bueno will not narrate the final of the Copa do Brasil between Flamengo and Corinthians; know the reason | Flamengo

Published 09/21/2022 19:19

Rio – Galvão Bueno will not narrate the two matches of the final of the Copa do Brasil between Flamengo and Corinthians. The narrator has a busy schedule due to the recording of his documentary for Globoplay and the preparation for the Qatar World Cup, which made it impossible for him to participate in the decision.

“I appreciate the appeals, but narrating the final of the Copa do Brasil is not possible. No possibility. There’s no way”, said Galvão in contact with the portal “Notícias da TV”.

“I’m working hard. Preparations for the World Cup, recordings for Globo. I’m having the honor of recording the documentary about my life in 5 episodes. I went to the USA, I went to Japan because I narrated 13 titles there. do, lots of people to talk to”, he added.

Before the Cup, Galvão will still play Brazil’s friendlies against Ghana, next Friday (23), and Tunisia, on Tuesday (27).

“After these games, the next one will be the team’s debut in the Cup. And the tournament requires a lot of physical and psychological preparation. It’s doing your homework well,” he said.

Without Galvão Bueno in the narration, Flamengo and Corinthians begin to decide the Copa do Brasil on October 12, at Neo Química Arena. A week later, the second and decisive game will take place, at Maracanã.