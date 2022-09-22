Giovanna Antonelli on career break: I need to reinvent myself

Giovanna Antonelli is determined and, after returning as the delegate Helô in “Travessia” (Globo), will take a break from her career in teledramaturgy.

The actress, who had already spoken about the farewell to soap operas in interviews, said today – during a press conference for the next plot by Glória Perez, in which this column of splash was present – who doesn’t even want to think about soap operas next year.

“After doing a telenovela during the pandemic, ‘The More Life the Better’, which ended up lasting two years, and after splicing with this telenovela by Glória for another year, it’s only natural that I want to take a break, right? we don’t want to think about making a soap opera”, he says.

Giovanna continues: “I don’t just work as an actress, I do a million other things. I have a company and other businesses. Pausing the soap operas will be necessary for me to recycle and reinvent myself.”

With the return of Helô, a remarkable character in “Salve Jorge” (2012) after ten years, Giovanna celebrates:

“This ‘crossover’ happens all over the world, the viewer enjoys it a lot. It deserved a bigger space in Brazilian soap operas. I couldn’t help but participate in this idea of ​​Gloria. It’s a pleasure.”

The return of the delegate, who will now be involved in investigations into cyber crimes, required special preparation from Giovanna:

“I had contact with people from this new universe [de crimes digitais] and also the opportunity to be in the United States with a stunt team that gave me all the training for scenes. Helô gains a giant repertoire”.