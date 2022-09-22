Gkay: influencer increases collection of different looks with glass bag

Gkay is already known for always innovating in her looks with new concepts and inspirations. On social networks, the influencer goes viral by showing the reaction of friends when they see another different item for their collection. This time, the owner of “Farofa” shocked followers by showing off his newest acquisition.

In Instagram Stories, Gkay showed that bought a glass bag, called the Swipe Bag, by the French brand Coperni. the accessory cost no less than R$ 13 thousand. “Finally, my Coperni glass bag arrived. What does it fit inside? Nothing! Just my dignity, my patience. I’m afraid to even touch it. It’s real glass,” Gkay said as he opened the bag’s box.

On the bag strap, a detail that looks like a horn caught the attention of a follower of the influencer. “Jack of horn,” he joked. Others criticized the purchase of Gkay. “I can already see you there saying that my bag is rotten. I’ll be surprised when you say it’s beautiful”, he replied.

Gkay explains collection of luxury items

Recently, Gkay explained that sees the luxury market as an investment and don’t skimp on increasing your collection. “There are a lot of luxury items that turn into investment. A clear example is this bag I bought in Dubai not even a year ago and today, it is worth three times the amount I paid,” explained the influencer. Recently, Gkay shocked friends by buying a pigeon bag of the English brand JW Anderson, valued at R$ 5 thousand.

