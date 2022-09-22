Global stock markets digest the Fed’s hard line, interest rates in England and the repercussions of the Copom; these and more subjects that will move the market

After the Super Wednesday, it was time for markets to digest the announcements of new monetary policy decisions here, the US and Japan, as well as the Central Bank of England (BoE).

As expected, the Fed, the American central bank, raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage point and confirmed, by the tone of the communication, that interest rates Fed Funds will remain high for longer, requiring a readjustment of the strategies of global investors.

Not coincidentally, shortly after the Fed’s decision, stock markets experienced strong volatility, with the main stock indices on Wall Street closing in the red.

Here, also as expected, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) ended the cycle of high interest rates, keeping the Selic at 13.75%, with the BC collegiate sending the message that the high cycle can be resumed if inflation expectations prove to be resilient.

The same movement occurred in Japan, with the BoJ (local central bank) deciding to keep the interest rate unchanged, in line with expectations.

Closing out a busy week of monetary decisions, the Bank of England raised interest rates by 0.50% to 2.25% in a split decision.

In politics, Brazil enters the final stretch of the electoral dispute. Datafolha publishes this Thursday a new round of the poll on voting intentions for president.

In the latest poll, carried out on the 15th, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) had 45% of the voting intentions compared to 33% for Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Ciro Gomes (PDT) had 8% and Simone Tebet (MDB), 5%.

Meanwhile, the Government is expected to announce today a new budget block, even though it is projecting the first fiscal surplus in 9 years.

1. World Scholarships

USA

Futures indices of American stock markets dawn with no definite sign, after the harsh message from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. The expectation is now for a new interest rate hike of similar magnitude at the next meeting in November.

There is an expectation that the economy will slow down and economic data for the next few months will show whether the strategy will have worked. Today, the latest data on weekly jobless claims comes out.

See the performance of future indices

Dow Jones Futures (USA), +0.03%

S&P 500 Futures (US), -0.07%

Nasdaq Futures (USA), -0.18%

Asia

Asian stock exchanges reacted badly to the rise in interest rates in the United States, especially on account of the appreciation of the dollar resulting from the more aggressive policy of the monetary authority.

Japan, for example, made an unusual intervention in the foreign exchange market to sell dollars for yen to stem the recent sharp declines in the local currency.

Asian risk assets, especially export-oriented companies, are expected to remain under pressure until at least the end of this year. For JP Morgan, this should also keep monetary policy tightening in most Asian central banks – with the exception of China and Japan.

Check the closing of the stock exchanges in Asia

Shanghai SE (China), -0.27%

Nikkei (Japan), -0.58%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -1.61%

Kospi (South Korea), +0.63%

Europe

In Europe, the day starts with stable indices and without a clear trend. Central banks on the continent are expected to continue raising interest rates until local inflation rates can stabilize.

Switzerland and Norway have hiked their rates and the same is expected today for the Bank of England (BoE).

The BoE has a difficult choice because it needs to be vigilant with inflation, but it has to watch the effects of the new subsidy package that the government has put in place to ease the cost of energy.

Analysts are divided on whether to expect interest rates to rise by 50 or 75 basis points.

See the performance of the exchanges

FTSE 100 (UK), -0.37%

DAX (Germany), -0.67%

CAC 40 (France), -0.74%

FTSE MIB (Italy), -0.06%

commodities

As with variable income, the commodity market also remains volatile, but with an uptrend. Although the appreciation of the dollar could pressure the price down, the risks of a supply shock weigh more at the moment, due to the recent escalation of the war in Ukraine.

In China, the Dalian-traded iron ore contract due in January 2023 was up 3.24% today to $101.45. The market assesses the strength of Chinese demand for the coming months as positive, which could boost steel purchases.

Below the performances

WTI Oil, +1.06% at $83.92 a barrel

Brent Oil, +0.82% at $90.65 a barrel

Iron Ore: +3.24% at $101.45

Bitcoin

Ethereum extends losses and drops 20% a week after the Merge, while investors are already targeting the next update. Bitcoin prices are up 0.9% to $19,164.

2. Schedule

The post-Fed and Copom Thursday has a quieter agenda in terms of indicators. The main event of the day is the decision on interest rates in England by the BoE, the local central bank.

The expectation is that the monetary authority will add 50 basis points to the rate, although there are bets on a smaller adjustment of 025%. In the US, weekly unemployment insurance data comes out

In Brazil, the Ministry of Economy publishes the Evaluation Report of Primary Revenues and Expenses for the fourth quarter. In politics, another Datafolha survey about the presidential race comes out

In addition, the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, meets with the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

Check out this Thursday’s schedule:

Brazil

15:00: Ministry of Economy/Revenue: Primary Income and Expenditure Report (fourth bimester)

USA

8:00 am: Unemployment insurance claims (weekly)

Europe

3. Economic news

Defense calls for more resources amid news of new budget blockades

Even with the possibility that the federal government will need to carry out new blockades in this year’s Budget, the Ministry of Defense is asking the Ministry of Economy for a supplement of R$ 1.3 billion for spending until December.

In 2022, the ministry has the fourth largest discretionary budget on the Esplanade, with R$ 11.1 billion, behind only Education, Health and Economy. The election takes place amidst the federal government’s weariness after the submission of the 2023 Budget proposal with cuts in social areas.

Government reduces taxation on trips by Brazilians abroad

Candidate for reelection, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) edited a provisional measure (MP) to reduce withholding income tax (IR) rates for payments related to travel by Brazilians abroad, informed the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic.

The law determines the payment of Income Tax on amounts remitted to individuals or legal entities residing abroad, when this resource is intended to cover personal expenses, outside the country, of persons residing in Brazil. According to the statement, the reduction will apply to payments up to the limit of R$ 20 thousand per month.

4. Political news

Datafolha announces today another round of presidential poll

A new Datafolha poll for president will be released from 7:45 pm this Thursday (22). In the latest survey, released on the 15th, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) appears with 45%, compared to 33% of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the 1st round, in a stable scenario. The disclosure in this final stretch of the campaign comes at a time of tension. On Tuesday, a researcher at the institute was attacked in Ariranha (SP), who demanded to be interviewed by the professional

Majority do not want tax increase, shows CNI survey

Research that the CNI will release today shows that most Brazilians do not accept tax increases. Those who disagree with raising taxes to maintain services such as public safety, health and education amount to 54%, compared to 42% of those who agree with more taxes for this purpose.

Covid

Brazil recorded this Wednesday (21) 87 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, totaling 685,656 since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 68. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -18%, indicating a downward trend for the 18th day in a row.

5. Corporate Radar

IRB (IRBR3)

The IRB (IRBR3) recorded a loss of BRL 58.9 million in July 2022, reducing the loss of BRL 97.6 million in July 2021. According to unaudited data, in the first seven months of 2022 the accumulated net loss was of BRL 351.7 million, compared to a net loss in the same period of 2021 of BRL 253.7 million.

Moved (MOVI3)

Movida (MOVI3) informed the market that it acquired 100% of Drive on Holidays (DOH), a car rental company in Portugal.

The purchase marks the entry of the Brazilian company into Europe, “enabling geographic and financial diversification”. The value of the transaction is 66 million euros, which includes a net debt of 11 million euros from the acquiree.

