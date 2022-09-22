Gold Standard Sound: Anker Headphone 46% off on AliExpress

O Anker bluetooth headset is on sale at AliExpress. At the moment, it is costing R$ 773.34, which can be paid in up to six interest-free installments.

The device has a gold standard sound: the bass is strong, mids are boosted by 150% and trebles are boosted by 460%, which ensure a completely immersive sound. Plus, it features hybrid active noise cancellers, which reduce outside noise by up to 90% so there’s no distraction. They also have six microphones on each side, which capture the voice more accurately, for clearer calls.

In addition, you can customize your sound profile. There are 22 available settings, including the “transparency” mode, which allows you to talk to people around you without having to remove your headphones.

As it is a promotional action, the offer is for a limited time or while stocks last. The product is shipped with free shipping from China to Brazil, however, it can be taxed at the IRS customs.