Government of Paraíba will exchange land valued at R$ 12 million with Unimed

The government of Paraíba will exchange the land, valued at R$ 12.12 million, with Unimed João Pessoa, where the Raul Córdula State Elementary and High School currently operates, in the Torre neighborhood. In exchange, Unimed will build and equip a new school in the same neighborhood.

The proposal for disaffiliation and exchange of the state property has already received the approval of the Legislative Assembly of Paraíba. It was unanimously approved at the ordinary session of last Tuesday (20) and published in the Official State Gazette this Thursday (22).

As provided for in the request sent by Governor João Azevêdo to ALPB, the state will cede the land of the Raul Córdula school, which is behind the Alberto Urquiza Wanderley Hospital, for the expansion of the hospital unit. On the other hand, Unimed will build a new school on a land it owns in the Torre neighborhood, with a full-time school standard.

Land appraisal

The land in the state was valued by Suplan at R$ 12.12 million. The Unimed land was valued at R$ 4.26 million. To compensate for the difference in values, the company is expected to build a new school, with an estimated cost of R$ 5.57 million and return R$ 2.28 million to the state coffers with the purchase of furniture and/or equipment from be defined by the Education Department.

“The exchange, therefore, proves to be advantageous for the state public treasury, as it complies with constitutional principles of efficiency and economy”, assured the governor, in the justification for the project.

*article updated at 7am on September 22, 2022 to add publication on DOE.