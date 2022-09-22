Government publishes measure that will reduce spending by Brazilians on trips abroad

The federal government published a provisional measure (MP) that reduces taxation on Brazilian spending on international travel. The tax reduction will be from 25% to 6% from 2023. In practice, some travel services abroad will be cheaper, such as hotel rates and car rentals.

According to the new MP, published this Thursday in the Official Gazette, the rate of the withholding income tax (IRRF) levied on remittances abroad intended to cover personal expenses of Brazilians traveling abroad will be reduced. from the country.

In other words, with the drop in the IRRF, when the traveler pays for a hotel night at a travel agency, either through the website or in a physical store, the final cost will be lower. The tourism trade in Brazil has been looking for this reduction for three years.

The announcement of the provisional measure was made on Wednesday by the Minister of Tourism, Carlos Brito, during the Abav exhibition. The government did not disclose what the financial impact of this change will be for the Union.

With the measure, the rate will undergo changes for five years. In the years 2023 and 2024, the rate will be reduced from 25% to 6%. Afterwards, it will have a growth of 1% per year.

2023 and 2024: 6% rate

2025: 7% rate

2026: 8% rate

2027: 9% rate.

The change in taxation seeks to improve the competitiveness of Brazilian tourism agencies after two years of a pandemic, according to the federal government.

According to the new MP, the change is also valid for payments made by Brazilians to individuals or legal entities installed abroad to cover personal expenses during tourism and work trips, up to a limit of R$ 20 thousand per month. It was not clear how the tax will be charged on expenses above the allowed amount.

It is worth remembering that every provisional measure is valid for up to four months and, during this period, must be approved by Congress to be definitively transformed into law.

IRRF reduction requests

The high taxation that was being applied on remittances, of 25%, harmed international operations carried out by Brazilian agencies, which intermediate hotel reservations and hire tours.

In practice, the rate made services about 33% more expensive than if they were paid in cash at the final destination. As many reservations are paid by card and in advance, Brazilians ended up paying more to travel abroad.

The tax in question was reduced to zero from 2010 to 2015. However, in 2016 the rate was increased to 25%. With this, the sector fought for the reduction and managed to lower the tax to 6% in 2016.

The problem worsened in 2019 (with effect in 2020), when the tax rose again to 25%. Since then, the Brazilian tourism trade has sought to reduce the tax rate. In January 2022, the federal government once again vetoed the reduction of the IRRF, until now, in September, it published the provisional measure valid from next year. Is it for real now?