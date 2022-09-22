Government sanctions law that obliges health plans to cover treatments outside the ANS list; see what changes | Economy

Last month, the bill passed votes in the House and Congress, and was awaiting presidential sanction.

The new law overturns the understanding of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), which decided in June that the ANS list of procedures was “taxative”—that is, that plans would only need to cover what is on the list, which currently comprises 3,368 items.

Understand the changes for policyholders with the approval of the law:

the coverage exemplary means that health plans are not limited to covering only what is on the ANS list, as it serves exactly as an example of basic treatment.

The coverage taxing understands that what is not in this preliminary list of the ANS does not need to be covered by the operators.

What is on the ANS role?

The coverage list can be found here. It depends, however, on the type of coverage contracted: outpatient, hospitalization, childbirth and dental, in addition to the combinations between these types.

What was it like before the STJ decision?

The ANS list was considered exemplary by most of the Judiciary. This means that patients who were denied procedures, exams, surgeries and medications that were not on the list could go to court and get this coverage. This is because the role was considered the minimum that the plan should offer.

The plans, therefore, should cover other treatments that are not on the list, but that had been prescribed by the doctor, had justification and were not experimental.

The decision of the STJ – which ceases to be valid with the entry into force of the new law – is that the role is exhaustive. Thus, this list contains everything that the plans were required to pay: if it is not on the list, it has no coverage, and the operators were not required to pay for it.

The STJ’s decision did not oblige the other instances to have to follow this understanding, but the judgment served as a guide for the Justice. In this case, many patients would not be able to start or continue treatment with health plan coverage.

What about the sanction of the law?

With the new decision, plan operators may be required to authorize treatments or procedures that are outside the agency’s role.

For this, however, the treatment or medication must meet one of the following criteria:

have proven effectiveness;

have authorization from Anvisa;

have a recommendation from Conitec (National Commission for the Incorporation of Technology in the SUS); or

have a recommendation from at least one health technology assessment body that is internationally renowned and has approved the treatment for its citizens.