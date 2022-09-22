Government sanctions project that creates health and tourism lotteries | Policy

The federal government sanctioned the project that creates the Health and Tourism lotteries. According to the text, part of the profit collected in the modalities of the games will be destined to the National Health Fund (FNS), in the case of the Health Lottery; and to the Brazilian Agency for the International Promotion of Tourism (Embratur), in the case of the Tourism Lottery.

The project emerged in the second month of the Covid-19 pandemic. In May 2021, in the first analysis by federal deputies, the text provided that the funds raised would be destined for the prevention and fight against the coronavirus, while the state of emergency in public health lasted.

There was also a deadline for the Tourism Lottery, created to mitigate the economic impacts of the tourism sector in the pandemic.

When passing through the Senate, the project underwent changes, which were welcomed by the deputies on August 30 and, now, sanctioned by the Planalto. Among the changes is the permanent nature of the Tourism Lottery.

The modalities of the new lotteries were also expanded. There is the possibility of creating numerical prediction games, in which the bettor tries to predict which numbers will be drawn in the contest, such as Megasena.

In addition, there will also be permission for sports prediction games, where the bettor tries to predict the outcome of sporting events; and those of fixed quota, in which the value of the premium is fixed from the beginning.

The government vetoed the section that provided that the Ministry of Economy would have to, within 30 days after the publication of the law, publish the concession rules for the exploitation of the new lotteries.

In material released to the press, the General Secretariat of the Presidency explained that President Jair Bolsonaro vetoed the proposal for considering it unconstitutional.

“The measure was unconstitutional, since, by stipulating a period for the Ministry of Economy to discipline the rules for granting the exploitation of these lotteries, it would violate the provisions of article 2 and item II of the caput of article 84 of the Constitution “, said the folder.

After the deductions provided for in the legislation, the result of the collection of games made by the Health and Tourism lotteries will be distributed according to specific criteria for each type of modality.

Numerical predictions:

5% will be allocated to the National Health Fund (FNS), in the case of the Health Lottery, or to the Brazilian Agency for the International Promotion of Tourism (Embratur), in the case of the Tourism Lottery;

95% to cover the operator’s expenses.

Sports predictions and fixed quota:

3.37% will be allocated to the FNS, in the case of the Health Lottery, or to Embratur, in the case of the Tourism Lottery;

1.63% for sports entities that authorize the use of brands, emblems and anthems for the dissemination and execution of lotteries;

95% to cover the operator’s expenses.