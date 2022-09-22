Grêmio takes advantage of the period without games and drops 10 players to the under-21 team in search of rhythm | Guild

Grêmio’s squad reappeared this Wednesday afternoon after beating Sport for Série B. The novelty was the list of 10 players transferred to the transition team (under-21), which this Thursday faces 12 Horas for the FGF Cup . The match takes place at CT Hélio Dourado, in Eldorado do Sul, at 3 pm.

The athletes are: goalkeeper Adriel, sides Léo Gomes and Thiago Rosa, defenders Natã and Gustavo Martins, midfielder Fernando Henrique, midfielders Gabriel Silva and Pedro Lucas, and forwards Emerson and Jhonata Robert. The latter was on the field against Sport and returned to action after recovering from a ligament injury in his left knee.

They will compete in this Thursday’s confrontation to gain rhythm of play and then they will be reintegrated normally into the main group.

See too

+ Lucas Leiva scores again after more than four years

+ Renato says he asked to clean cards and criticizes club logistics

1 of 1 Jhonata Robert in training with Grêmio at CT Luiz Carvalho — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Disclosure/Grêmio Jhonata Robert in training with Grêmio at CT Luiz Carvalho — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Disclosure/Grêmio

The players who were present in the 3-0 victory over Sport at the Arena did only regenerative work at the CT Luiz Carvalho academy. Those who weren’t on the field on Tuesday and weren’t on the transition team also worked at the gym, in addition to performing extra physical activities.

On the pitch, only the goalkeepers did some kind of activity. The squad returns to the field this Thursday morning, eight days before the next commitment in Serie B, against Sampaio Corrêa.

For the duel in Maranhão, coach Renato Portaluppi will not have four players suspended: full-backs Edilson and Diogo Barbosa, defender Bruno Alves and midfielder Lucas Leiva. With 53 points, Grêmio is runner-up at the moment, and they hope against Bahia to remain in the position.