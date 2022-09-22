Gretchen’s granddaughter talks about sex with Adriano: ‘I trained’

The new reality star “A Fazenda” Bia Miranda, is causing in and out of confinement not only for being the granddaughter of the Queen of Butt, Gretchen, but for having lived a secret romance with the famous former football player.

This Wednesday morning (21), the former auto mechanic surprised by talking details about the moments of intimacy with the former player of the Brazilian team Adriano Imperador. The young woman’s comment made everyone burst into laughter.

It all started during a collective training session at the club’s academy, when the former participant of “De Férias Com o Ex”, Vini Buttel, mentioned the former player.

“Have you trained?” he asked. “Once only”, replied Bia. “With Adriano Imperador?”, provoked Vini. “With him I trained in another way”, she released.

After Bia’s speech, the peons who were present at the academy began to laugh at the situation.

Bia and Adriano became a subject on social media a few weeks before the start of the reality shows, as the affair was leaked in the press causing the biggest controversy with the mother of young Janny Miranda.

It is worth remembering that after leaving the magazine and entering “A Fazenda 14”, Bia decided to open the game about the fight with her mother, Gretchen’s adopted daughter. In conversation with Deolane and Petal, the woman revealed that she received advice from her grandmother (Gretchen) not to mention Jenny while she was on reality.

“Do you know what happens? I said I wasn’t going to talk about her [Jenny] because she would want to take advantage. My father said that, my grandmother [Gretchen] said that… When someone asks, I say ‘I don’t have a mother’”, he explained.

Bia’s mother, in turn, congratulated her daughter through social networks for entering the rural reality show.

“Congratulations, daughter. You are inside Record’s A Fazenda! Good luck. Really enjoy this experience. God bless you,” she wrote.