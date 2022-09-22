Grupo Globo’s Board of Directors Announces Election of Another Independent Member | Media and Marketing

Grupo Globo announced this Wednesday (21) a new expansion of its Board of Directors, with the election of another independent member: executive Paula Bellizia.

Part of Grupo Globo’s ongoing process of evolving corporate governance, which at the beginning of July elected economist and entrepreneur Rodrigo Xavier as an independent director, the initiative ensures greater complementarity of competences and visions to the Board of Directors.

Thus, it is now composed of nine members: João Roberto Marinho as president, Roberto Irineu Marinho and José Roberto Marinho as vice presidents, and Paulo Marinho, Roberto Marinho Neto, Alberto Pecegueiro, Jorge Nóbrega, Rodrigo Xavier and Paula Bellizia as directors. .

There were no changes in the control of the companies, nor in the performance of the Board of Directors. In July, Grupo Globo had also announced the creation of new advisory committees, with the Editorial Board and the Institutional Committee, led by João Roberto Marinho; with the Compliance, Personal Data Protection, Audit and Risks Committee, under the responsibility of Jorge Nóbrega; with the People, Culture & ESG Committee, headed by Alberto Pecegueiro; and with the Digital & Innovation Committee, led by Roberto Marinho Neto.

“We took another important step in the permanent process of improving our governance model. Always guided by the principles and values ​​of Essência Globo, the Board of Directors, now enriched by the diverse perspectives and complementary expertise of Paula Bellizia and Rodrigo Xavier, actively acts in directing the strategy and approving the business plans of the companies of the Group. We are very pleased to be able to count, from now on, on the broad and varied experience of an executive like Paula, who will also support the People, Culture and ESG Committee”, explained João Roberto Marinho, president of Grupo Globo and the Board of Directors. Management.

With solid experience in Business, Operations, Sales and Marketing, Paula Bellizia has led major businesses in global companies such as Google, Microsoft, Apple, Facebook, Telefonica and Whirlpool. Graduated in Data Processing Technology from FATEC/UNESP, with a postgraduate degree and an MBA in Marketing, respectively from ESPM and FIA/University of São Paulo, Paula has led large, diversified, multidisciplinary and multicultural teams, focusing on transformation and results.

Today, President of Global Payments Ebanx, a Brazilian fintech with operations in more than 20 countries, he was Vice President of Marketing at Google for Latin America, President of Microsoft in Brazil, Vice President and COO of Microsoft for Latin America and President of Apple in Brazil. Paula Bellizia has acted as an independent advisor to companies in various sectors, such as education, food and retail.