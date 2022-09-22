GTA 6 ugly? See other games early in development

One of the most anticipated games of recent years, GTA 6 suffered, this past Sunday (18), what is already considered one of the biggest leaks in the history of the gaming industrywith over 90 gameplay clips and other details made public, and its repercussions spiraled completely out of control on social media.

Many users judged that the graphics are ugly, and that they would somehow represent what will be in the final version of the game, that hasn’t even been officially announced yet.. There were even erroneous comments that “Graphics are the first aspect to be completed in the development of a game.”

In an attempt to avoid misinformation, several developers from studios like remedy, rare and Naughty Dog solidarity and shared clips of versions still in production of some of their biggest hits, such as Control, Sea of ​​Thieves and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. The idea is simple: show what games really are when they’re not ready yet.

Examples of early development games

Paul Ehreth, lead designer of Controlshared a nearly four-minute video that shows the game’s visuals at a very early stage. “Since graphics are the first thing finished in a video game, and Control has won multiple awards for graphics excellence, here are screenshots from early development”mocked.

Sea of ​​Thieves It also went viral with a very interesting video showing a November 2014 build, four years before its official release. Initially, the prototype was being developed at Unity to speed up the work and it is notable how all models and textures are much simpler than the final version.

This is Sea of ​​Thieves footage from November of 2014. An upgrade from the earliest pill pirates, but still very much a work in progress. It was using Unity for more agile, iterative testing, while working in Unreal at this time was very early, aiming to create the reveal trailer. pic.twitter.com/yIPLtBLIUv — Jeph Perez (@rare_fanatic) September 20, 2022

Another clip, published in 2017, shows one of the most memorable segments of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s Endwith a jeep traveling through a scenario composed entirely of blocks – called blockmesh. “Blockmesh is meaningless if it’s not playable. Its goal is to represent the gameplay experience as closely as possible”explains designer Kurt Margenau.

Here’s that downhill chase section played in blockmesh vs art blockmesh vs final art. There are a million stages between. #blocktober pic.twitter.com/goTrkE2XEM — Kurt Margenau (@kurtmargenau) October 4, 2017

Following the movement, Massive Monster, developer of Cult of the Lambshared a clip of the game at a very early stage, with completely unfinished and simplified backgrounds and sprites – a full plate for enthusiasts and onlookers alike.

“Graphics are the first thing finished in a video game” Here’s what early versions of Cult of the Lamb looked like pic.twitter.com/F5EyEH6M9r — Cult of the Lamb ????? OUT NOW (@cultofthelamb) September 20, 2022

Not even the unusual and addictive PowerWash Simulatorfrom developer FuturLab, was left out and mocked the situation, saying that the visuals “are pretty much the same as we have today”.

If you knew how game development goes, you’d know that visuals are one of the first things done. So here’s a very early footage of @PowerWashSim, almost exactly what you got now. The next year is mission coding and debugging. All backend stuff. pic.twitter.com/Q6hfY5OGJE — Peter Hansen (@peeteco) September 20, 2022

And to close with a golden key, God of War also already revealed, in 2018, the backstage of the battle against Baldur, still in the prototype of the acclaimed game from Santa Monica Studio. It is possible to check the blockmesh scenery in the background, as well as textures and unfinished models just in an attempt to represent the gameplay of the final version.

With all that in mind, the lesson that remains is that one should not jump to conclusions about games still in development, and these sayings don’t appear prominently in ad videos for nothing. Borrowing the analogy of Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier, developing a game is like trying to build a train with it in motion.