Guedes celebrates results of PPI concessions, with R$ 179 billion for the country in 10 years

According to the Minister of Economy, several investors have committed themselves to developing several national segments

WILTON JUNIOR/ESTADÃO CONTENT

Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy



the minister of Economics, Paulo Guedes, participated in a virtual way this Tuesday, 20, in an event with entrepreneurs from the supermarket sector. He reinforced the feeling of confidence in the recovery of the Brazilian economy after the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. Guedes said that the Investment Partnership Program (PPI) reached R$ 179 billion in grants for investment commitments signed for various sectors over the next ten years. “Signature bonus payment for investment commitments of R$907 billion for the next 10 years. There are almost BRL 100 billion per year of guaranteed investments for the next 10 years, across our entire investment platform. So, we are talking about 5G, telecommunications, mining, natural gas, oil, solar energy, wind energy, hydroelectric energy, cabotage, electricity sector, ports, railways”, he said.

The companies Docas do Rio de Janeiro and Pará have passed studies for future privatization in the PPI projects. The minister also stated that he will try, still in 2022, to privatize the port of Santos. Guedes also took the opportunity to take stock of the Brazilian economy, comparing it with that of other countries. “Brazil is the fastest growing economy this year in the G7. Brazil is the economy with the lowest inflation rate, among advanced economies, with the exception of China and Japan, which are in Asia, and which, naturally, have never experienced higher inflation, but if compared to France, the United States, Germany, England , Brazil has the highest growth rate and lowest inflation rate in the no. So, believe the economic facts. For Guedes, events until the end of the year will still contribute to the improvement of the situation: “We know that we will grow until the end of the year, Black Friday comes, the World Cup, we have Christmas, strong sales seasons”, he concluded. .

*With information from reporter Bruno Silveira