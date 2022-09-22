Harry’s relative says Meghan suffers ‘hazing from hell’ by royals

The strict and “exclusionary” treatment of members of the royal family with Meghan Markle was in evidence during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The royal hardship with the wife of Prince Harry, grandson of the late sovereign, became the subject of an interview given by a cousin of King Charles III to The Post newspaper. Third cousin of the monarch, Christina Oxenberg peeled away the distant relatives in the chat.

According to Oxenberg, the Windsor dynasty has a long history of “hazing” with newcomers, especially women who date members of the royal clan. In this case, Meghan joins the list. She and Harry started a romance in 2016. Two years later, they got married. Throughout the period, the Duchess of Sussex suffered a hard time being looked down upon by her husband’s relatives and the British press. Faced with so many difficult situations, she and her husband chose to abdicate their royal duties in March 2020.

According to the interviewee, only those who are “hard as a nail” can survive the hate suffered in royalty. “To Meghan Markle, I say, ‘What you’re going through is some sort of prank from hell,'” assured Prince Harry’s fourth cousin. She added: “If she can handle it, she will come along with someone else who can take the heat. Nobody gets a free pass.” In the opinion of the relative of King Charles, only Kate Middleton won the place in the family after “a lot of struggle”.

From the King’s cousin’s point of view, Meghan has to wait for the season to end. She believes that the situation will occur when the hate switch to someone else. At 59, Christina is a writer and the younger sister of fashion designer Catherine Oxenberg. Their mother is Princess Elizabeth of the former Yugoslavia. She was even very close to Charles and witnessed moments of snobbery carried out by members of the Windsor dynasty with Kate.

At the time that Prince William was dating Kate Middleton, Christina heard a malicious comment directed at the new Princess of Wales. She did not reveal the identity of the person who made the negative statement. They whispered behind the back of the mother of Princes George, Charlotte and Louis that it was funny that she had the label of Kate Middle Class (Kate Middle Class, in English translation). The derogatory term was given by the British press.

