Health plans: government sanctions law that obliges operators to cover treatments outside the ANS list | Policy

The federal government sanctioned this Wednesday (21) the law that obliges health plans to cover treatments and tests not provided for in the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) list.

The sanction of the law took place at a ceremony at Palácio do Planalto, in which President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for reelection, ministers and other authorities were present.

The law enacted this Wednesday originates from a project approved by the National Congress in August of this year. In practice, the law puts an end to the agency’s so-called “taxing role”.

The General Secretariat of the Presidency reported that the matter was fully approved. That is, the government did not veto parts of the proposal.

Thus, the text determines that plans will have to pay for treatments, even if outside the list, as long as they meet one of the following criteria:

proven efficacy based on scientific evidence and therapeutic plan;

recommendation by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies (Conitec) in the SUS or recommendation by, at least, an internationally renowned health technology assessment body (in this case, the treatment must still have been authorized for the citizens of the country hosting this internationally renowned body, when applicable).

In material released to the press, the government justified the sanction based on the argument that the initiative is “relevant to the population, since it provides greater security to the user in the health plan contracts”.

The text approved by parliamentarians and now sanctioned by the government was prepared in response to a decision by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), which, in June, had decided that health plans would not need to cover procedures outside the ANS list.

The court’s decision covered, for example, coverage of examinations, therapies, surgeries and the supply of medicines.

What is on the ANS role?

