Health plans lose billions in the post-pandemic

THE brazilian supplementary healthis in the process of financial deterioration, according to the executive director of FenaSaúde (National Federation of Supplementary Health), Vera Valente. THE Inherited pandemic overload and structural changes in the sector will make medical care more and more expensive, says the executive.

A report released on Tuesday (20) by the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) shows that, in the second quarter of 2022, medical-hospital plan operators had their worst operating result in the historical series: a loss of R$ 4, 4 billion. In addition, health plans had a negative net result of R$ 1.7 billion.

Gabriel Meira, a specialist at Valor Investimentos, says that the costs of health companies have been under pressure since the beginning of the pandemic. At the worst moment of the crisis, serious hospitalizations for Covid-19 increased the occupancy of hospital beds.

Now, after the worst of the pandemic, it’s time to carry out the interventions and elective procedures that are no longer done. Therefore, the number of hospitalizations, treatments and exams has increased a lot in recent monthssignificantly increasing costs and expenses.

“What we are seeing is the continuation of the effects of the pandemic on the health sector. Added to this, we have legislative and judicial processes that cause uncertainty, such as the possibility of approving the minimum salary for nurses”, says Meira.

The specialist refers to Bill No. 2564, of 2020, which establishes a salary floor for nursing professionals. The law had been approved by Congress in June this year and, in September, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) suspended its effectiveness for 60 days, until the Senate defines where the money will come from to guarantee the payment of the minimum wage to professionals in the sector. public.

However, for the private sector, this is up to the budget of each company. According to calculations by the IFI (Independent Fiscal Institution), a body linked to the Senate, the annual impact of this law will be R$ 11.9 billion for private companies.

Marcus Labarthe, founding partner of GT Capital, believes that the approval of this law will help these companies to have losses in the coming quarters as well. “Health organizations indicate that if the wage floor law is passed, it could lead to layoffs, the extinction of jobs, the closing of beds and an increase in the value of health plans.”

The director of FenaSaúde, a federation that represents 14 groups of operators responsible for 41% of the beneficiaries of plans in the country, also highlights another recent Bill that affects the operations of health companies, PL n° 2033/2022, which obliges health plans to attend exams or treatments that are not included in the list of ANS procedures.

“These results [do segundo trimestre] reinforce how finite resources are and become even more relevant in the face of measures that significantly impact the sustainability of the sector”, says Valente.

Health plan account does not close

Breno de Paula, an analyst at Inter Research, explains in a report that health plan operators were greatly favored at the beginning of the pandemic with the suspension of elective procedures and social isolation.

“Customers, despite not canceling their plans, stopped attending health facilities. This allowed the operators to continue with solid revenues, and drastically reduced the levels of claims”, says de Paula.

Now the scenario is different. In the results presented by ANS, the loss ratio of health plans in the second quarter of 2022 was 91.7%. The accumulated for the year is already 88.8%.

The loss ratio shows the relationship between the operators’ revenues and the payments made by the plans for exams, consultations, hospitalizations, medications and surgeries. In a simplified way, data from ANS indicate that, for every BRL 100 of the operators’ costs between April and June, BRL 91.70 was allocated to the payment of assistance expenses.

“In addition to the increase in costs and expenses with the frequency of hospitalizations, treatments and exams, we see a difficulty for operators in passing these values ​​on in monthly fees. At the individual level, there is a lag, because the readjustment is carried out by the ANS. Corporate plans are negotiated based on individual plans”, says Pedro Serra, head of research at Ativa Investimentos.

In the last five years, the readjustments of collective health plans went from 13.9% in 2017 to 5.6% in 2021, with a gradual fall year after year.

well positioned companies

“If the context for large operators, such as Hapvida and GNDI, is challenging, for small and medium-sized companies the diagnosis is tragic, or even fatal”, writes de Paula.

According to the analyst, the consequence of these uncertainties and difficulties for health plan operators is a greater trend of consolidation in the sector, “since as much as large operators suffer in the short term, they survive”.

For Inter Research, the highlights in the sector on the Ibovespa are Hapvida (HAPV3) and Rede D’Or (RDOR3). Analysts recommend purchases for the two health plan operators, with a target price of R$11.00 for Hapvida and R$64.00 for Rede D’Or.

Ativa Investimentos also highlights the two companies as having “better prospects for the future”.

“Rede D’Or has the power of scale to negotiate with its suppliers, while Hapvida has a vertical model that ensures that its margins suffer less with the increase in claims, as was the case in the last quarter”, says Serra.

Judicialization of the role

The picture is still far from being resolved. After approval in the Senate, the new list of procedures was sanctioned (without vetoes) by the President of the Republic yesterday (21). The measure forces health operators to expand the number of procedures and treatments, which were not part of the former ANS Role.

The sector pressured those involved to veto the coverage of several complex procedures. As there was no agreement, it is very likely that there will be judicialization in the case of several treatments currently not covered by the plans. This should raise operators’ costs and create new uncertainties for the sector’s actions.

