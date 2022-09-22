Health professionals protest in SP and other capitals against the suspension of the nursing floor | Sao Paulo

Health professionals from several cities protest, this Wednesday (21), against the suspension of the nursing salary floor, sanctioned in August, which establishes the minimum amount to be paid to nurses, technicians and nursing assistants and midwives as remuneration for their activities.
In addition to the capital of São Paulo, acts were also recorded in Rio de Janeiro, Recife, Belo Horizonte, Brasília, Natal and Salvador.
At the beginning of September, Justice Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), suspended the law that establishes the floor for data related to the financial impact on care and the risks of layoffs in the face of such implementation.
The decision was voted on by the other ministers and maintained after the virtual plenary held on Thursday (15).
For the president of the Regional Nursing Council of São Paulo (Coren-SP), James Francisco dos Santos, the floor is a right that was conquered in a legal and democratic way and its suspension is unfair.
“We consider the suspension of our floor unfair, which was duly approved by the Senate, Chamber of Deputies and sanctioned by the President of the Republic”, said the representative of the body. According to him, the economic impact of adopting the floor was already projected in a study carried out before the enactment of the law and would be R$ 16 billion.
In addition to Coren-SP, the National Nursing Forum also participated in this Wednesday’s mobilization.
