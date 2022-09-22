Heinz will need to change the coat of arms of its labels in the UK

The famous ketchup brand that is known all over the world will unfortunately have to change the already established labels on the bottles of its products, but only in the UK. The decision came shortly after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September. Understand the reason for the change.

According to some information given by the British newspaper The Mirror, the change needs to be made because of the Royal Warrant. This would be a document that allows a company to use the royal coat of arms on products and also in the marketing of them in exchange for providing goods and services to British royalty.

During the reign of Elizabeth II, she wore a coat of arms composed of the lion of England, the unicorn of Scotland and a shield divided into four parts that were accompanied by the words “by appointment to Her Majesty the Queen”. The multinational used this coat of arms on the top and front of bottles sold in the United Kingdom.

And so we begin the question: what changes? Well, after the queen’s demise, image needs to be changed to King Charles III’s coat of arms. Some other brands will also have to make changes to their labels. This is the case, for example, of the teas from the British brand Twinings and also the Bollinger champagnes.

Both will need to change the product design or make an updated request.

Royal Warrants

This functionality is granted to approximately 30 companies per year.

The RWH – which loosely translates to Royal Warrants Holders Association – said companies need to prove that the royal house regularly uses the products. In addition, candidates must, on a mandatory basis, demonstrate that they have an agreed environmental and sustainability policy and action plan.

A few other companies used this title in the period when Queen Elizabeth II was at the head of the United Kingdom. There was, for example, Cadbury and Coca-Cola, but we can also mention Premier Foods, Unilever, British Sugar, Britvic, Martini, Dubonnet and even Johnnie Walker.

Companies can re-apply to try to secure this title, provided they can prove that they provide “goods or services on a regular and ongoing basis to royal families for at least five years out of the last seven.”