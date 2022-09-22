Helicopter carrying federal deputy crashes in Minas Gerais

Hercílio Coelho was accompanied by the deputy mayor of Governador Valadares David Barroso

Helicopter accident in Engenheiro Caldas, city of Minas Gerais

One helicopter that was carrying federal deputy Hercílio Coelho fell on the morning of this Wednesday, 21st. The accident happened in Engenheiro Caldas, in Minas Gerais. In addition to the parliamentarian, three other people were on the aircraft at the time of the crash: pilot Fabiano Rufino, deputy mayor of Governador Valadares David Barroso and announcer Luciano Viana. According to the congressman’s campaign coordination, the four passengers “does well” and were taken to the local hospital for a complete clinical report. At the twitter, residents of the region published videos of the moment of the fall, as well as recordings of passengers being rescued by Samu teams. THE Young pan, the regional Civil Police reported that the Fire Department was called to put out the fire at the scene, after the aircraft exploded. So far, the cause of the accident has not yet been determined, but the suspicion is that the helicopter has hit wires of the electrical network. There is no information on the severity of the injuries.

