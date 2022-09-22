Helicopter crash in MG: check health status of deputy and other victims

The advice of federal deputy and reelection candidate Hercílio Coelho Diniz (MDB) released on Wednesday night (21) an update of the medical reports of the four people, including Hercílio Diniz, who were in the helicopter that crashed in a field in Engenheiro Caldas. , in the Rio Doce Valley.

Images recorded moments before the crash show that the aircraft was already preparing to land on a soccer field when the helicopter collided with the electrical grid and lost control.

The note with the health information was updated at 19:45. Check it out below:

Fabiano Rufino (pilot)

He underwent examinations and received medical attention to treat pneumothorax. She is doing well and remains under observation.

Luciano Viana (Announcer)

He underwent examinations and received medical attention. She had only minor injuries and is expected to be discharged in the next few hours.

David Barroso (Deputy Mayor)

He underwent examinations and received medical attention. She fractured ribs, had a pneumothorax and a pulmonary contusion, all treated. He remains under observation in the ICU.

Hercilio Coelho Diniz (federal deputy)

He underwent examinations and received medical attention. She is doing well and remains under observation as a precaution.