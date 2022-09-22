Helicopter crashes with deputy Hercílio Diniz, from the MDB, in Minas; watch video

Tim Filho – Special for EM

posted on 9/21/2022 4:49 pm / updated on 9/21/2022 4:54 pm



(credit: Reproduction/social networks)

A helicopter crashed on Wednesday afternoon (9/21) in Engenheiro Caldas, a city located 40 kilometers from Governador Valadares, after colliding with Cemig’s high voltage cables.

The aircraft was getting ready to land on a soccer field and arrived in Engenheiro Caldas (MG), 319km away from Belo Horizonte, carrying federal deputy Hercílio Coelho Diniz (MDB), candidate for reelection; the deputy mayor of Governador Valadares, David Barroso, and the announcer Luciano Viana, who works on the campaign. The helicopter was piloted by Fabiano Rufino.

A video circulating on social media shows the helicopter arriving at the soccer field and preparing for landing. In the sequence, the aircraft collides with the high voltage cables and falls, leaving the people who were waiting for the deputy in complete despair.

Hercílio Coelho Diniz got out of the helicopter alone and was supported by the people who were at the scene. The other occupants of the aircraft were rescued and taken in Samu ambulances to the emergency room of the Municipal Hospital, in Governador Valadares.

Deputy Hercílio Diniz’s advisory released an official note about the accident:

“The campaign coordination of federal deputy Hercílio Coelho Diniz informs that the helicopter in which the candidate, the deputy mayor of Valadares David Barroso, the announcer Luciano Viana, and the pilot Fabiano Rufino, was in an accident when landing in Engenheiro Caldas. The four passengers are doing well and are on their way to the hospital for a complete clinical report. Thank you all for your prayers and messages of support. More Informations soon.”