“He’s not the perfect player”; Fans ‘cancel’ Willian after speech and praises Corinthians striker

This Wednesday (21), attacking midfielder Willian spoke to the English press about his time at Corinthians. The former number 10 shirt said that he played well, going against the grain of many critics and fans, who consider his stay at the Helm. The matter reverberated among Fiel, who praised another medallion of the current cast.

“I played well at Corinthians. The numbers of goals and assists were not what I expected, but I still think my performances were good. I had some injury problems and had to adapt in a different country. There (Brazil) there are many games, every three days. I didn’t have time to rest. The fields weren’t as good as it is here either. I had some difficult moments, but I managed to help the team with my characteristics, I was the same Willian from the Premier League. However, people only look at goals and assists. They don’t look at what you’re doing for the team,” Willian told The Athletic newspaper.

After the speech, Timão fans praised Roger Guedes: “He is not the perfect player, if he were perfect at his age, he would be in Europe, but when it comes to South American football, he has a great level and deserves his salary. who wins, both with numbers and performance”, said a fan at the Corinthians Forum and also listed six more reasons to praise the number 10 shirt: