Honda PCX 160 2023 launched in Brazil; see price and photos

THE Honda PCX 160 2023 was presented in Brazil this Thursday, September 22nd. The launch is a evolution of the PCX 150the best-selling scooter in the country, and arrives with price from BRL 15,460.

PHOTOS: All the details of the PCX 160 2023

The model arrives in stores from October in metallic gray (CBS), pearly white (ABS) and metallic blue (DLX ABS). Look the main news of the PCX 160:

New, more powerful 16 horsepower engine



Adoption of traction control (HSTC), in ABS and DLX versions



Renewed look, new panel and full LED



Wider inner trunk, 30 liters



Renewed chassis, rear suspension, wheels and tires



Smart key in all versions (with alarm)

Video shows everything about the 2023 Honda PCX 160:

PCX 160 2023 values

Regarding the PCX 150 2022, the PCX 160 2023 price can be up to BRL 770 higher. The model kept thes CBS, ABS and DLX ABS versions, but Sport ABS is no longer available. See full PCX 160 price list (based in the Federal District):

CBS ABS Sport ABS DLX ABS HONDA PCX 150 2022 BRL 14,690 BRL 16,300 BRL 16,740 BRL 16,740 HONDA PCX 160 2023 BRL 15,460 BRL 17,000 – BRL 17,400 Difference + BRL 770 + 700 – + BRL 660

16 horsepower engine

Like this happened recently with ADV in Asia, the PCX then gets its most updated version in Brazil, with a bigger and more powerful engine. The new scooter has a 1 cylinder and 156 cc of displacementwith liquid cooling and now 4 valvesin place of the previous 149.3 cc and 2 valves.

The engine has Honda’s eSP+ technology (enhanced Smart Power Plus), which aims to reduce internal friction and improve efficiency. As a result, the PCX 160 has a motor that yields 16 horsepowersuperior in 2.8 horsepower compared to the PCX 150which reaches 13.2 horsepower.

The scooter continues to work with a CVT gearbox which, according to Honda, has also been updated with the improvement of the pulleys.

Honda PCX 160 2023 Image: Honda

There was also an increase in torquewhat rose from 1.38 kgfm to 1.5 kgfm. Changes include larger cylinder bore and higher compression ratio, while the stroke has been shortened. The “idling stop” system, which automatically switches the engine off at standstill and restarts it when accelerating, is still present with a focus on saving fuel.

Despite the greater power, the PCX 160 is more economical, with an average consumption of 44.5 km/l, compared to 41.4 km/l of the PCX 150. Maximum speedshe goes to 111 km/h, while its predecessor reaches 99 km/h, according to data from Instituto Mauá. The engine also has a new exhaust system that complies with the Promot-5 emission rules.

Honda PCX 160 2023 Image: Honda

Traction control and brakes

Seen in larger engine models, such as Forza 350 and CB 650R, among others, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), as the brand’s traction control is called; the technology debuts in low displacement in Brazil with the PCX 160.

The device is available in ABS and DLX versions, but not in CBS input option. There is the possibility of turning off the system, if the user wants, by means of a command on the left wrist.

Honda PCX 160 2023 Image: Honda

Regarding the brakes, the scooter has discs on both wheels, when equipped with ABS. In the combined braking option, there is disc at the front and drum at the rear.

Chassis and visual advances

Despite clearly maintaining the PCX identity, the 160 gained a new look, which appears to be more robust. Its body has been completely redesigned, adopting a new set of FULL

LED front and rear.

In the ergonomic part, there was an increase in the platform that accommodates the feet, with a size 30 mm larger, both longitudinally and on the sides. For the croup, the handle has changed, now getting thinner.

Honda PCX 160 2023 Image: Honda

The chassis was also renewed, adopting a new design to suit the 160 engine. At the rear, two important changes: the adoption of a smaller wheel, going from 13 to 14 inches, and new 3-stage springs at the rear.

Despite maintaining the same 100 mm stroke, they were positioned at a more vertical angle. At the front, the model continues with a 14-inch wheel and the same 100 mm-travel telescopic fork.

Honda PCX 160 2023 Image: Honda

The PCX 160 also features new-look wheels and wider tires (see all details in the complete technical sheet at the end of the report).

New panel and larger chest space

Something always important for scooters is the space under the seat. In the case of the PCX 160, there was an increase of 2 liters in the total volume, reaching 30 liters. The glove compartment has also become more spacious and has a USB port for recharging smartphones – before, the socket needed an adapter to connect the cable.

Honda PCX 160 2023 Image: Honda

Its panel maintains a similar style, but gained a new design with a wide format and LCD lighting and dark background. Among the convenience items, the in-person Smart Key is now available in all versions, including the CBS – all with anti-theft alarm.

Its tank continues with the same 8 liters of capacity, but now it has space to support the tank lid on the door that covers the nozzle.

Honda PCX 160 2023 Image: Honda

Honda PCX 160 x Yamaha NMax 160

With its new generation, the Honda scooter comes close in terms of configuration to the Yamaha NMax 160. The PCX’s starting price is lower, but that’s in the CBS option, at R$ 15,460.

As the NMax has a single version, with ABS as standard on both wheels, its price is R$ 19,690, not counting traction control. It is worth remembering that PCX ABS, with the anti-lock system only on the front wheel, starts at R$ 17,000.

Honda PCX 160 2023 Image: Honda

DATASHEET PCX 160 2023