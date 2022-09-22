Horizon Forbidden West and GTA 5 are cheaper this week | Games

Finally, the Steam platform, which brings games to PC, offers discounts on various titles, including: Sea of Thieves, Days Gone and the Definitive Edition of Black Mesa, which is a remake of the first Half-Life. In the following lines, the TechTudo brings you the main offers of the week for you to stay on top of promotions.
🎮 GTA 6 has leaked gameplay videos on the Internet; see images
Horizon Forbidden West was one of Sony’s great releases in 2022 — Photo: Reproduction/Luiza M. Martins
👉 Can you play GTA 5 on Now.gg? See the TechTudo Forum
Following the GTA 6 leak, Rockstar Games announced a big discount on its franchises, including GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, which are up to 65% cheaper on Sony’s consoles. In addition, it is also possible to save on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, DOOM Eternal and Kena: Bridge of Spirits. See highlights from Sony’s digital store:
GTA 5 has already crossed three generations of consoles and remains one of the biggest successes in the world of games — Photo: Disclosure / Steam
- Horizon Forbidden West – BRL 197.93;
- Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition – BRL 62.45;
- Control: Ultimate Edition – R$ 85.96;
- Cyberpunk 2077 – BRL 124.75;
- GTA 5 – BRL 98.96;
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – R$ 122.14;
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – R$ 41.58;
- Doom Eternal – BRL 115.46;
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – R$ 128.94;
- The Last of Us 2 – R$ 124.75.
This week, it’s possible to secure bundles of some popular franchises on Xbox consoles, including the Far Cry series anthology, which includes the latest release from Ubisoft, and the Metro Saga Bundle. Assassin’s Creed fans can also enjoy the action RPG trilogy at a huge discount. Check out the main offers on Xbox consoles:
Anime games like Dragon Ball FighterZ are some of the most popular and fun for fans of the genre — Photo: Reproduction/Steam
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – R$ 87.47;
- BioShock: The Collection – BRL 41.58;
- Far Cry: Anthology Package – R$ 181.48;
- Metro Saga Bundle – BRL 55.61;
- Assassin’s Creed Package – R$ 166.23;
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: Ultimate Edition – R$ 67.50;
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – R$71.98;
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition – R$ 119.60;
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – BRL 50.00;
- Ghostrunner – BRL 39.60.
Valve’s platform is a reference when it comes to PC games and this week is not far behind. Users can take advantage of opportunities like Hades, Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter Rise with up to 50% off. See these and more offers from Steam in the following lines:
Cruelly challenging, Hades constantly tests the player’s skills — Photo: Disclosure / Supergiant Games
- Sea of Thieves – BRL 44.99;
- Days Gone – BRL 79.96;
- Black Mesa – BRL 9.24;
- Hades – BRL 28.49;
- Monster Hunter World – R$ 34.99;
- Monster Hunter Rise – R$ 89.99;
- God of War – R$ 159.92;
- Devil May Cry 5 – R$ 32.96;
- Final Fantasy XV – R$ 62.50;
- Civilization VI – BRL 19.35.
with information from PlayStation, Xbox and Steam