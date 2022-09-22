Hospitals in SP see discharge of patients with flu symptoms

In the last three weeks, health services in São Paulo have detected an increase in the circulation of influenza viruses, such as H3N2 and H1N1. The reports also appear in WhatsApp groups aimed at communication between parents of students from schools in the capital of São Paulo. Although infections with these viruses are more common in winter, the increase in cases can occur at other times of the year.

This was the case, for example, of the H3N2 outbreaks in the summer of last year, recorded in more than ten states in the country. A new strain, called Darwin, was not included in the flu vaccine available at the time and was responsible for the unusual increase in cases. This year, protection against this strain was included in the immunizing agent, which became part of the national vaccination campaign in April.

In the last ten days, Hospital Santa Catarina Paulista observed an 18% growth in the number of visits to the unit’s children’s emergency room, compared to the first ten days of September. This Tuesday, 20 pediatric patients were hospitalized with respiratory syndromes caused by infections, five of them in the Intensive Care Units (ICU). Hospital Sírio-Libanês reported that, in the last 15 days, the number of patients with flu-like symptoms who went to the emergency room increased by 50%.

In the last week, the Children’s Hospital Sabará recorded that for every 100 influenza tests performed, 33 had positive results. Three weeks ago, positives accounted for 15% of the results. Two years ago, they became 28% of them and in the last week they reached 33%. In a period prior to that, the institution reported that it recorded an average of 10% of diagnoses.

The decrease in flu vaccination coverage, the decrease in the use of masks and the colder weather are factors that may contribute to the increase in flu cases. Photograph: reproduction

Infectologist Francisco Ivanildo de Oliveira Junior, responsible for the Hospital Infection Control Service (SCIH) at Sabará, states that the high number of cases that have been felt in emergency rooms in recent weeks may be the result of a combination of factors that include low rates of flu vaccination coverage. According to him, the coverage targets have not been reached since the year 2020.

“In general in Brazil, coverage was around 60% (the target set for this year was 90%)so there are a very large number of unvaccinated people and, when the virus starts to circulate, it finds an unprotected population”, he points out.

Continues after advertising

Another situation that can influence the greater circulation of the virus, according to Francisco Ivanildo, is the cold period that has been extended this year. With lower temperatures, people tend to stay in environments with doors and windows closed, which prevents air circulation and facilitates the transmission of respiratory infections.

The third fact, points out the infectologist, may be related to the end of the mandatory use of masks. In public transport, they stopped being mandatory two weeks ago, on September 9, and with the decision they only continue to be used in health establishments such as clinics and hospitals. “The transmission of influenza viruses happens in the same way as the transmission of covid-19. When I prevent covid-19, I prevent other respiratory infections. When I release the mask issue, the chance of transmission increases,” he clarifies.

Despite reports of an increase in cases of flu caused by influenza-like viruses, this situation is still not reflected in official data on respiratory infections in the country. Alexandre Naime, vice president of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI), explains that this perception has been given in a more empirical way, precisely because of the reports of infectologists about the increase in attendances for flu syndromes.

“These data are not yet well consolidated. It may really be a trend that we will have in the coming weeks, but the data still doesn’t show that”, she points out. In the InfoGripe bulletin from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) last week, which is based on data managed by the Ministry of Health, information points to a drop in the number of cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

The report also indicates that, in the last four weeks, the prevalence among cases that tested positive for respiratory viruses was 5.9% for influenza A; 0.4% for influenza B; 6.7% for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV); and 63% for Sars-CoV-2, which causes covid-19. “We cannot say categorically that there will be stability at the end of the year, but we also have to pay attention to precisely evaluate and be able to take some kind of action if the numbers increase a lot”, says Alexandre Naime.

According to the Municipal Health Department (SMS) outbreaks of flu syndrome reached a lower level from June 26 to September 10, with 104 records, than in the period from May to June 25, with 747. reinforce that this is an expected scenario, since the months of May and June coincide with the return of school activities, in which various types of respiratory viruses enter the school environment.

Continues after advertising

The secretariat also reported that from January to August 2022, 359 cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome confirmed to be caused by influenza-like viruses were reported. Of these, 82 had children up to 12 years of age as patients. “The areas of Health and Education work together to control the transmission of viruses in the school community. The SMS monitors the school units and provides technical support for case investigations with the UBS and Health Surveillance Units (UVIS)”, says the note from the folder.

Tips to prevent respiratory infections caused by viruses

– Ensure that environments where there is agglomeration of people have good ventilation, keeping doors and windows open whenever possible;

– Mainly for people who are more at risk of developing more serious forms of flu and other diseases caused by respiratory viruses, use a mask in busy environments;

– Always wash your hands after having contact with other people and using public transport;

– Avoid touching your face with your hands as much as possible;

– Keep the flu vaccine up to date, as the immunizing agent prevents the development of more serious episodes of the disease.