How do I know if I have been accepted on the Auxílio Brasil?

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on How do I know if I have been accepted on the Auxílio Brasil? 2 Views

It is possible to know if you have been approved for Auxílio Brasil through the Federal Government applications. Know more!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Government prepares to release the Auxílio Brasil consignment in September

To be entitled to Auxílio Brasil, in addition to fulfilling the requirements to integrate the social program, it is necessary to go to a Social Assistance Reference Center (CRAS) and be registered in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico), and the waiting time to obtain a response is 45 days on average.

In addition, it is necessary to pre-register in the CadÚnico app (available for Android and iOS). Thus, to find out if you were accepted into the social program, there are four alternatives.

Therefore, it is possible to know if you have been approved for Auxílio Brasil through the applications made available by the Government. However, you must have your CPF or Social Identification Number (NIS).

Applications to consult Auxílio Brasil

In summary, the platforms to check if you have been accepted into the social program are:

  1. Auxílio Brasil (available for Android and iOS);
  2. Caixa Tem (available for Android and iOS);
  3. Call Center of the Ministry of Citizenship – number 121;
  4. Caixa Econômica Federal Service Center – number 111.

Who is entitled to Aid Brazil?

In short, Auxílio Brasil covers families in extreme poverty (monthly family income per person of up to R$ 105.00).

Families in poverty (monthly family income per person between R$ 105.01 and R$ 210.00) can also be part of the program, as long as they have pregnant women or people under 21 years old among their members.

Calendar – Aid Brazil – September

The September Auxílio Brasil schedule started on the 19th, with around 20.2 million families receiving the increased amount of R$ 600.00.

What are the rules for opening a micro-enterprise?
Last digit of NISPay day
1September 19
twoSeptember 20
3September 21st
4September 22
5September 23th
6September 26
7September 27
8September 28
9September 29
0September 30th
Source: Ministry of Citizenship

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So, follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Instagram, and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: JERO SenneGs/shutterstock.com

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Direct Treasury: rates fall after Fomc decision and waiting for Copom

The rates of public bonds operate in fall on the afternoon of this Wednesday (21). …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved