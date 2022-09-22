How do I know if I have been accepted on the Auxílio Brasil?

It is possible to know if you have been approved for Auxílio Brasil through the Federal Government applications. Know more!

Government prepares to release the Auxílio Brasil consignment in September

To be entitled to Auxílio Brasil, in addition to fulfilling the requirements to integrate the social program, it is necessary to go to a Social Assistance Reference Center (CRAS) and be registered in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico), and the waiting time to obtain a response is 45 days on average.

In addition, it is necessary to pre-register in the CadÚnico app (available for Android and iOS). Thus, to find out if you were accepted into the social program, there are four alternatives.

Therefore, it is possible to know if you have been approved for Auxílio Brasil through the applications made available by the Government. However, you must have your CPF or Social Identification Number (NIS).

Applications to consult Auxílio Brasil

In summary, the platforms to check if you have been accepted into the social program are:

Auxílio Brasil (available for Android and iOS); Caixa Tem (available for Android and iOS); Call Center of the Ministry of Citizenship – number 121; Caixa Econômica Federal Service Center – number 111.

Who is entitled to Aid Brazil?

In short, Auxílio Brasil covers families in extreme poverty (monthly family income per person of up to R$ 105.00).

Families in poverty (monthly family income per person between R$ 105.01 and R$ 210.00) can also be part of the program, as long as they have pregnant women or people under 21 years old among their members.

Calendar – Aid Brazil – September

The September Auxílio Brasil schedule started on the 19th, with around 20.2 million families receiving the increased amount of R$ 600.00.

What are the rules for opening a micro-enterprise?

Last digit of NIS Pay day 1 September 19 two September 20 3 September 21st 4 September 22 5 September 23th 6 September 26 7 September 27 8 September 28 9 September 29 0 September 30th Source: Ministry of Citizenship

