How is the royal family’s inheritance divided? Portfolio includes private equity, jewelry and even animals

The value of immense british royal family fortune it has never been officially confirmed, but many estimates are released every year. In 2021, Forbes estimated the inheritance at $28 billion, but a year later the British newspaper Sunday Times said it was only $430 million.

David McClure, author of the book “The Queen’s True Worth,” says the portfolio is worth $468 million. Whatever the real value, Queen Elizabeth II’s fortune now passes into the hands of King Charles III, while the remaining assets will be divided among the other heirs.

The giant empire has four main pillars: the Crown’s patrimony, the Duchy of Lancaster, the Duchy of Cornwall and the personal possessions of each member. See more details about each of them.

private possessions

Queen Elizabeth II’s fortune has assets of different natures, such as houses, stamps, jewelry and even animals. The vast list includes Balmoral Castle, the Sandrigham residence, the Royal Art Collection, a stamp collection estimated at R$500,000 and the Crown Jewels, which total around R$18 million.

Since the 12th century, the British monarch has also inherited the ownership of endangered species of animals. There are currently 32,000 swans, several fish, dolphins and even whales.

duchy of lancaster

The royal estate created in 1351 brings together £653 million in assets such as Lancaster Castle and rural land in England and Wales. The annual revenues generated are reverted to the monarch.

Duchy of Cornwall

Prince William, first in line to the throne, inherits the Duchy of Cornwall from his father. The property is valued at £1bn, including the Oval (cricket ground) and Dartmoor Prison. Its annual revenue is around R$ 24 million.

Crown Heritage

The fourth and final pillar of the royal family’s inheritance is the Crown’s estate, valued at £17bn. This type of private investment fund has as its main source the management and commercial exploitation of properties spread throughout the United Kingdom.

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, equity has appreciated by about 70%, on average, over the past decade.