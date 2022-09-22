How many ants are there on Earth? Scientists make new estimate

THE WASHINGTON POST – Almost 20 quadrillion. This is the new estimate for the total number of ants in the land. A recent study, released last Monday, 19, by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, a group of scientists from the University of Hong Kong, analyzed 489 studies and concluded, along with the proposed amount, the total mass of species on the planet: about 12 megatons of dry carbon (approximately 12 trillion kg).

If all these insects were plucked out of the ground and placed on a scale, they would outnumber wild birds and mammals. For every person, there are about 2.5 million ants. According to Patrick Schultheiss, lead author of the survey, the number is “unimaginable”. “We just can’t measure 20 quadrillion in a pile. It just doesn’t work,” he said.

Hong Kong study estimated about 20 quadrillion ants present on Earth (AFP via Getty Images) Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

Counting all this — or at least enough to come up with a solid estimate — involved combining data from “thousands of scholars in many different countries” over a century, according to the scientist.

And there are two ways to do that: get down on the ground to take leaf samples or put small traps (which can just be plastic cups) for them to get in. The researchers analyzed data in almost every corner of the world, but some points in Africa and Asia lack information.

Just like humans, ants are practically on every continent and their habitats. Soil-dwelling ones are most abundant in tropical and subtropical regions, according to the study team, but can be found in many places except the coldest parts of the Earth.

“No matter where you go – except possibly Antarctica or the high Arctic – however different the human culture or the natural environment, there will be ants,” said Edward Osborne Wilson, renowned entomologist and biologist who died in 2021.

Continues after advertising

The “overpopulation” of the insect is beneficial to the planet. By tunneling, they aerate the soil and drag seeds underground to sprout. In addition, they serve as a food source for countless arthropods, birds and mammals.

And, without the carpenter ants, a large species, forests would be piled up to the edge with dead wood, as these “destroyers” of the material would not have the power to decompose.

Entomologists are concerned about declines in populations of insects other than ants in Germany, Puerto Rico and other countries. Habitat destruction, pesticides and climate change all contribute to this potential, debated as an “apocalypse” of this class. More than 40% of species on the planet could be extinct, according to a 2019 study, with butterflies and beetles facing the greatest threat. However, there is still uncertainty as to whether the same is true for ants.

That’s the next research question the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences team wants to answer. “We haven’t yet tried to show this temporal shift in ant abundance itself,” said Sabine Nooten, an insect ecologist and co-author of the study. “That would be something that would come next,” she added.

For decades, scientists have observed small farms in laboratories to test theories about this animal’s behavior. Wilson used his expertise to help explain the genetic basis for cooperation between his individuals and highlight the enormous biodiversity of life worth preserving.

In the 1990s, he ventured a guess about the ant population on Earth with biologist Bert Hölldobler. His estimate was around 10 quadrillion – within the same order of magnitude as the recently assessed number. “In Edward’s case, he was just a very smart man,” Schultheiss said. “He knew a lot about it and had a hunch, basically.”