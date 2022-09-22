How much is the cruise access worth? Return to Serie A represents up to 400% increase in earnings | cruise

See the Cruzeiro party by guaranteeing access to Serie A 2023

In Series B, the quota for 2022 was around R$ 20 million. In Serie A, the estimated value is between R$ 80 and R$ 100 million, depending, of course, on some conditions, such as the number of transmissions and also the final position in the classification.

Cruzeiro fans celebrate the club's return to Serie A

Anyway, without considering these conditions, the payment to the elite is R$ 22 million. It is worth remembering that in Serie B there is also no payment of prizes for placing in the table. Ronaldo even leads a discussion with the CBF to change this situation.

In Serie A, all 16 teams that guarantee themselves in the next year’s edition guarantee prizes. In 2021, for example, Juventude, which was in 16th place, escaping relegation in the last round, pocketed BRL 11 million.

In Cruzeiro’s restructuring project, Ronaldo’s team plans for the team to be at least in the middle of the table, which would represent a vacancy in the Sudamericana. Last year, the 14th place, the last one to get a spot in the tournament, got R$ 12.8 million in prize money at the Brasileirão.

Values ​​are important for Cruzeiro, especially considering that the club has advanced several television quotas over the last few years.