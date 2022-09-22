How to earn BRL 10 per referral at Banco Inter?

The promotion that gives money for referral at Banco Inter is valid until the end of the year and the customer can use the amount until January 15, 2023.

Banco Inter is offering an extra R$10 cashback in its marketplace, the Inter Shop, for each referred friend who opens an account at the institution. Cashback is applicable at stores such as Amazon, Americanas, Apple and Magazine Luiza.

As a strategy for customer loyalty, cashback has grown in recent years. The word translated into Portuguese means money back. And that’s exactly what happens when a part of the amount spent on a purchase goes back to the consumer.

The promotion Refer and Win R$ 10 cashback is a new referral program from Banco Inter. Basically, for each person indicated who opens a bank account, the participant will receive R$ 10 extra cashback to use in Inter Shop stores.

To refer a friend, the user needs to share their code with them. At the end of opening the digital account, that person indicated must enter the code. Subsequently, the extra R$ 10 of cashback will be available in the account.

It is worth remembering that there is no limit to referrals, but the code must be used by a person who does not have an Inter account. With the promotion, it is possible to accumulate up to R$ 1000 of extra cashback.

Cashback by referral at Banco Inter: important information

It is important to point out that the purchase with cashback must always have the amount 25% greater than the “money back” balance. For example, if the user has a cashback of BRL 100 in his account, he must purchase one or more things for at least BRL 125.

The promotion is valid until the end of this year, more specifically until the 31st of December. Also, the cashback does not have an infinite duration. It is valid to be used until January 15, 2023. It is important that customers pay attention to the date.

Step by step to earn BRL 10 per referral at Banco Inter

Access Banco Inter’s Super App, available for Android and iOS;

Log in;

In the menu, click on “Indicate and Win”;

Tap on “Indicate to open an Inter account”;

Click on “Refer friends”;

Copy the referral code and send it to friends who don’t have a bank account;

At the end of the account opening, the friend and new bank customer must enter the code so that the R$ 10 is available.

