how to talk about death with children?

Recently, an image went around the world and broke the hearts of many people. At the funeral gives queen elizabeth II held last Monday, 19, at Westminster Abbey, England, the daughter of prince william and Kate Middleton , Charlotte, 7, was photographed crying during the ceremony. The girl couldn’t stand the emotion to see her great-grandmother’s coffin being placed inside the car and taken to Windsor Castle, where the monarch was buried. Death is still seen as a taboo in society, despite the fact that human beings are extremely ‘ritualized’.

For adults, loss can be very difficult. And for children? Faced with childhood grief, it is very common to have a tendency to want to protect the child from pain, as if he/she did not need to experience it.

For Telma Abrahão, specialist in Child Behavioral Neuroscience and author of the book Educating is an act of love, but it is also science, death should not be a taboo. “Just as we are born, one day we will die, but unfortunately, it is still taboo for many people. The naturalness to understand the reality that life is finite and that our body ages over the years makes all the difference when it comes to talk about this subject with a child”, he highlights.

It is important to respect the age and development of the child because understanding depends on their maturity, says the expert. "For a small child, we can use more playful comparisons, such as saying that just as a seed grows, it becomes a tree, bears fruit and then dies, so does the human being. In fact, parents can talk about nature of living beings in general, animals, plants, human beings… All are born, grow, age and die; it is the natural cycle of life and this is beautiful to be noticed", he says.







“We can still say that the natural thing is to die when we are very old and then our tired body ends up stopping working, but that we will always carry the people we love inside our heart. Talking about what caused the person’s death is also important , to prevent the child from feeling any guilt. If the death was the result of accidents or other violent causes, avoid giving details. There are facts that do not need to be informed to the child, as they may not be able to assimilate well”, adds Telma .

Pandemic reinforced the theme in the family environment

In two years of a pandemic, Brazil has lost more than 685,000 people to the new coronavirus, including fathers, mothers, children, grandfathers and grandparents. Faced with the situation at home, the children ended up getting directly and abruptly involved with the topic of death and questions became inevitable. Parents found themselves with no way out and some even found a more playful way to talk about it with the little ones.

