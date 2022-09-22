Hungry, but free to look for food – 09/21/2022 – Conrado Hübner Mendes

A lot has gone up and down in the Bolsonaro government. A lot has gone up and down by government choice regardless of contingencies, the STF, journalists, the virus and the PT. By conscious choice.

The family’s super-assets acquired in cash, a method of organized crime, rose; military super wages exploded, budget diversion to secret destinations; racist, homophobic and neo-Nazi attacks rose; violence against women rose. In the bolsonarista creativity workshop, the use of children to encourage armed violence and the harassment of pregnant children for rape were invented, under the order of the minister.

Poverty, hunger and the homeless have gone up; the number of armed people and the flow of legal weapons to organized crime exploded. Deforestation and attacks on indigenous people exploded. They hired underdevelopment and climate collapse: squandering the greatest treasure of the 21st century economy to invest in extractive and neocolonial economy.

The protection of rights and freedoms has fallen, and in some cases has been extinguished. End activities and middle activities of civilization suffered brutal cuts in budgets: health and education at all levels, culture and science. The Popular Pharmacy had a 50% cut. It wasn’t for cost efficiency. And we are not talking about the deviations towards corruption or the intimidation that paralyzes the state. We don’t even talk about ordered deaths in the pandemic.

Our institutional capacity to ensure compliance with the law has fallen. They facilitated delinquency without consequence. The country’s relevance in the world has plummeted. Leaders from Hungary, Poland, Guatemala and Serbia form the potent league that Bolsonaro manages to integrate.

Describing that legacy would require a “heap of a lot of writing.” Search the net for each fact above. And another heap of facts that didn’t fit.

But Bolsonaro needed to ensure that the future was permanently banned. And he resolved to expand the hunger of children. For a hungry childhood produces individual, family and social results forever. It causes not only trauma, but physical and intellectual debilitation. An irreversible legacy like no other: it vetoed a meal readjustment.

Columns and Blogs Receive in your email a selection of Folha’s columns and blogs; exclusive to subscribers.

Children now share the egg or eat crackers and juice. It is not enough for the country to return to the hunger map, it is necessary that half of the households with children in the North and Northeast go hungry. And thus, provide children with the high of dizziness and trembling. Carolina Maria de Jesus went through this: “The dizziness of hunger is worse than that of alcohol. The dizziness of alcohol makes us sing. But the dizziness of hunger makes us tremble.”

Hunger is not just a social tragedy. It does not only violate rights to health, life and dignity. Hunger is a domination technique. It violates, above all, freedom. The person who famously elaborated this argument was the most honored Brazilian in history, with 29 honorary titles and the third most cited theorist in the world of the humanities.

He understood that, for “democratic radicalism”, it was not enough to joyfully recognize subjects “so free that they even have the right to die of hunger or not have school for their sons and daughters or not have a house to live in. The right therefore, of living on the street, of not having old age supported, of simply not being.”

For this Brazilian, literacy was not just learning to read and write words, but to read and write the world. Hence, understanding that illiteracy, hunger and poverty were not products of fortune, lack of effort and capacity, but social choice. He wanted literate beings as citizens, not automatons programmed to obey in order to survive. Beings who can read a Constitution, demand justice and call for abolition.

This Brazilian is the thinker most hated by the Bolsonaro family, by imbecile supporters and by their education ministers. Paulo Freire came, after all, “from those places where nothing could get out of there except that kind of people”. And he would be 101 years old this September 19th.

The authoritarian coward claims irresponsibility for all evils, and merit for goods he has not produced. It is up to democracy to hold him accountable. By law, by vote, by political culture, by moral clarity.